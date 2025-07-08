Taylor Rooks Confirms Drake Was Talking About Their Conversation In Unreleased “Supermax” Track, X Connects The Jack Dorsey Dots

Taylor Rooks has something to say about Drake’s bars, mentioning her on the unreleased track “Supermax.”

On Friday, Drake had the internet talking when he dropped several unreleased tracks during a live stream as part of the unusual rollout for his forthcoming album Iceman.

In one of the tracks, “Supermax,” Drake mentioned a woman named Taylor who blessed him with some good advice during a night out.

“I was talking to Taylor over drinks, and it was getting deep / ‘Not everyone can handle this pressure and, in the city, you’re the national treasure,’ that’s what she said to me,” Drizzy raps.

Rooks seemingly confirmed that she was the Taylor that the 6 God was referencing in the song when she shared an Instagram Story post featuring a screenshot of the Iceman Episode 1 stream with the caption, “That’s what she said to me,” directly quoting the song.

X Revisits Old Jack Dorsey Tweets

Immediately, fans began speculating about the sports reporter and the Hip-Hop star’s “friendship” and even started bringing up former Twitter owner Jack Dorsey’s old tweets in support of Kendrick Lamar during his feud with Drake.

It has long been rumored that Dorsey and Rooks dated each other, but neither has confirmed that to be the case.

“Supermax” wasn’t the only song that had fans’ ears perked up. His “Iceman” lead single, “What Did I Miss?” also had the streets talking, with many believing Drake took shots at his former friends, speculating he either had bars for LeBron James or DeMar DeRozan.

We only expect more subliminal disses to be a part of this album rollout as this Iceman project is seemingly shaping up to be Drake’s way of getting back at those he feels betrayed him.

You can see more reactions to “Supermax” lyrics below.

