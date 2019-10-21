HomeRuss Parr Show Trending

Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!

Posted October 21, 2019

ABC's "Tamron Hall" - Season 1

Source: Jeff Neira / Getty

What a difference a few years can make!

Tamron Hall went from NBC Today host and MSNBC news anchor to walking away from all that to becoming mother and wife.

In May, she debuted her bundle of joy Moses for the first time in PEOPLE Magazine.

Awwww…isn’t he adorable?

 

Since then, Tamron has a hit daytime talk show and her baby boy has been growing! So to celebrate her new show to her beautiful bundle of joy, here are Tamron and Moses both living their best lives on the ‘Gram!

We couldn’t be happier for her!

Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

View this post on Instagram

Question... Baby Shower or Sip & See? #BabyOnBoard

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

Related Galleries
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Of Hollywood's Finest Men
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/12-10/18)
A Tribute to Female Poets
Black Hollywood Mesmerized In Menswear Fashion For Elle Women In Hollywood
Big Families: Celebs With 4 Or More Kids!
Happy Birthday Usher!
Close