Take A Look Back At SZA’s Most Stylish Looks

Crazy, sexy & cool seems to be a very fitting way to describe the fashion style of SZA.

Sometimes colorful – other times earthy – the singer is known for mixing it up in a way that never seems forced and is always a look that she absolutely owns. Of course we love her music, live performances and videos, but we thought it would be fun to highlight a few of her trendy threads that really stood out.

As any longtime fan knows, her whole aesthetic has gone through a major transformation when compared to the earlier parts of her career. And like fine wine, it’s only gotten better.

Happy birthday SZA. Check out the gallery below to see some of our favorite fashion moments from the Jersey girl.

