Take A Look Back At SZA’s Most Stylish Looks

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty

Crazy, sexy & cool seems to be a very fitting way to describe the fashion style of SZA

Sometimes colorful – other times earthy – the singer is known for mixing it up in a way that never seems forced and is always a look that she absolutely owns. Of course we love her music, live performances and videos, but we thought it would be fun to highlight a few of her trendy threads that really stood out.

As any longtime fan knows, her whole aesthetic has gone through a major transformation when compared to the earlier parts of her career. And like fine wine, it’s only gotten better.

Happy birthday SZA. Check out the gallery below to see some of our favorite fashion moments from the Jersey girl.

1. SZA in Jordan Brand Gear

SZA in Jordan Brand Gear Source:Jordan Brand

2. The 58th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

3. 2017 Black Girls Rock!

2017 Black Girls Rock! Source:Getty

4. 2019 Music Summit in LA

2019 Music Summit in LA Source:Getty

5. Enter The Void Tour

Enter The Void Tour Source:WENN

6. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Getty

7. Life is Beautiful Festival In Las Vegas

Life is Beautiful Festival In Las Vegas Source:WENN

8. SZA Performs at the 2015 Essence Festival

SZA Performs at the 2015 Essence Festival Source:WENN

9. Black Girls Rock! 2017 – Arrivals

Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals Source:WENN

10. 2017 BET Awards

2017 BET Awards Source:WENN

11. 2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Backstage

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

12. 60th Grammy Awards Week: Mastercard House featuring SZA

60th Grammy Awards Week: Mastercard House featuring SZA Source:WENN

13. Met Gala 2018

Met Gala 2018 Source:WENN

14. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

15. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Arrivals

2018 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

16. 2021 Billboard Music Awards

2021 Billboard Music Awards Source:Getty

17. 2021 Billboard Music Awards

2021 Billboard Music Awards Source:Getty

18. Say Cheese!

19. Easy Rider

20. Comfy & Cute

21. Store Run

22. Love The Hair

23. Up Close & Personal

24. #GirlCollective

25. Going My Way?

26. Hood Tings

Close