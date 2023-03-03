6 Times Texas A&M University Coach Sydney Carter Served Fierce Style From The Sideline

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

You haven’t seen fierce sideline fashion until you’ve seen Texas A&M University Coach Sydney Carter. The former WNBA basketball star is redefining coach fashion, and we’re obsessed with her game-winning style.

Because Courtside fashion is a thing, celebrities often attend professional basketball events decked out in their finest threads. Every star from Beyonce to Rihanna has been spotted looking swaggy while viewing the who’s who among basketball players scrap it out on the court. And while we are always looking to see which influencers are styling in the floor seats of a game, our attention is now on the players’ bench thanks to Coach Syndey Carter.

Coach Carter Didn’t Come To Play

Coaches are known for donning their serious dark-colored suits paired with lifeless leather shoes. But not Coach Sydney Carter. The Desoto, TX native’s coaching uniforms consist of red snazzy pantsuits or latex bubblegum-pink pants. She brings flair to every game, and we can’t help but admire her boldness.

Carter usually posts her gameday looks on her Instagram garnering loads of praise from her followers. On the flip side, she’s also received heat from some critics regarding her form-fitting attire. In an interview with Dallas, TX reporter Tashara Parker, Carter explained that fashion and basketball are her passions, and that she doesn’t have to separate the two. She is unabashed about her presence and understands that embracing her aesthetic is the ultimate confidence. “You don’t have to apologize for being yourself. I can’t help at the end of the day when I walk out and I have curves. I gotta take them with me everywhere I go,” remarked Carter. And the gorgeous coach does so with such style and grace. Check out six times Coach Carter applied a full-court press with her sideline fashion.

6 Times Texas A&M University Coach Sydney Carter Served Fierce Style From The Sideline was originally published on hellobeautiful.com