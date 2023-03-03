6 Times Texas A&M University Coach Sydney Carter Served Fierce Style From The Sideline

You haven’t seen fierce sideline fashion until you’ve seen Texas A&M University Coach Sydney Carter. The former WNBA basketball star is redefining coach fashion, and we’re obsessed with her game-winning style.
Because Courtside fashion is a thing, celebrities often attend professional basketball events decked out in their finest threads. Every star from Beyonce to Rihanna has been spotted looking swaggy while viewing the who’s who among basketball players scrap it out on the court. And while we are always looking to see which influencers are styling in the floor seats of a game, our attention is now on the players’ bench thanks to Coach Syndey Carter.
Coach Carter Didn’t Come To Play
Coaches are known for donning their serious dark-colored suits paired with lifeless leather shoes. But not Coach Sydney Carter. The Desoto, TX native’s coaching uniforms consist of red snazzy pantsuits or latex bubblegum-pink pants. She brings flair to every game, and we can’t help but admire her boldness.
Carter usually posts her gameday looks on her Instagram garnering loads of praise from her followers. On the flip side, she’s also received heat from some critics regarding her form-fitting attire. In an interview with Dallas, TX reporter Tashara Parker, Carter explained that fashion and basketball are her passions, and that she doesn’t have to separate the two. She is unabashed about her presence and understands that embracing her aesthetic is the ultimate confidence. “You don’t have to apologize for being yourself. I can’t help at the end of the day when I walk out and I have curves. I gotta take them with me everywhere I go,” remarked Carter. And the gorgeous coach does so with such style and grace. Check out six times Coach Carter applied a full-court press with her sideline fashion.
1. Latex Pink Pants
Coach Carter didn’t come to play at this game with her latext pink pants. Our girl put every curve on display, and she looked awesome. She paired her look with a cream sweater, clear sandals, box braids, and fierce claw nails.
2. Pink Houndstooth Suit
Coach Carter was all business with a side of jazziness in this classy Houndstooth suit. She wore the blazer as her top and pulled her hair back in a bun to expose her gorgeous face.
3. Valentine’s Day Look
Coach Carter celebrated a day of love on the sidelines in this red and pink ensemble. We loved the pink cape over the red blouse, and her pink strappy sandals set the look off.
4. All Black Everything
Coach Carter meant business in this all black garb. The leather skirt clung to her snatched body, and the sexy ankle-strap shoes gave the look extra pizazz.
5. Metallic Dress
Coach Carter showed no mercy in this metallic form fitting dress that she paired with black sandals. We aren’t sure if her team won that night, but she was definitely triumphant in this getup.
6. Green Set
Coach Carter brought the vibrancy to this game in her textured, green sweater that she wore off her shoulders with matching green slacks. She accessorized this look with a high-ponytail, stud earrings, and a silver link chain.