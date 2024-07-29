Swae Lee Goes Anti-Kamala Harris Online, Xitter Roasts Him
I Ain’t Got No Research: Swae Lee Goes Anti-Kamala Harris Online, Xitter Roasts Him
The rapper Swae Lee implored his followers on social media to not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election, and he was promptly roasted online.On Saturday (July 27), the rapper Swae Lee caused a stir on social media by openly advocating for those who follow him to not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency in November. “Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp”, he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Swae Lee, who’s best known for his single with Post Malone on the song “Sunflower” from the soundtrack to the 2019 film Into The Spider-Verse, also posted a clip of Harris in a debate against former Senator Tulsi Gabbard in 2020 when she first ran to be president, captioning it with: “Y’all better pay attention! And there’s a lot more.”
1. WyldKat
2. RobbBeaux
3. Colorfullstory
4. DeePhunk
5. Van Lathan, Jr.
6. Knotta, ESQ
7. Afterpay Papi
8. D.A. Osorio
9. Malik
I Ain’t Got No Research: Swae Lee Goes Anti-Kamala Harris Online, Xitter Roasts Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from Black America Web