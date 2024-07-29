I Ain’t Got No Research: Swae Lee Goes Anti-Kamala Harris Online, Xitter Roasts Him

The rapper Swae Lee implored his followers on social media to not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election, and he was promptly roasted online.

On Saturday (July 27), the rapper Swae Lee caused a stir on social media by openly advocating for those who follow him to not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency in November. “Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp”, he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Swae Lee, who’s best known for his single with Post Malone on the song “Sunflower” from the soundtrack to the 2019 film Into The Spider-Verse, also posted a clip of Harris in a debate against former Senator Tulsi Gabbard in 2020 when she first ran to be president, captioning it with: “Y’all better pay attention! And there’s a lot more.”The 31-year-old would continue his tirade against Vice President Harris in another post, writing: “The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don’t need the s–t…and yall standing for Kamala. My black people, she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall ….(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black is not going to end in your favor.” He also had some barbs directed towards President Joe Biden and the monetary aid sent to Ukraine in their fight against Russia. “I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!! Think about that s–t,” he wrote in another post. The response to the five-time Grammy Award nominee was fierce and swift. One commenter wrote, “Think I’ma take political advice from a rapper who don’t have any bass in his voice?” Others hammered Swae Lee on his position, noting that he didn’t vocalize any opinion on the current conflict in Gaza or other matters. And more X users called out the rapper for potentially falling prey to the outreach from Billy McFarland . McFarland is the Fyre Fest founder and convicted felon whom the campaign team for Republican Party nominee Donald Trump contacted to get access to rappers to boost the campaign’s prominence with Black and Latino voters.Check out more of the responses to Swae Lee’s posts below.