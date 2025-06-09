Style Gallery: Will The BET Awards Dress Code Bring The Drama We’re Hoping For? We Hope So

Black tie, but make it culture. The 2025 BET Awards are about to be a fashion movie.

For the first time, the BET Awards is setting the tone. Tomorrow, June 9, the network celebrates 25 years of culture-shifting moments with a formal black tie dress code. And if you know anything about the culture, we love to put that ish on.

What better way to do it than with a fabulous formal theme?

BET’s 2025 Awards Show Dress Code Has Entered The Chat & It’s Black Tie

This year’s awards show is shaping up to be more than just a celebration of music, film, and television. It’s also a tribute to legacy, style, and the artistry of Black designers. BET has tapped Harlem’s Fashion Row to help bring the fashion vision to life.

BET and HFR are pairing this year’s Best New Artist nominees with Black designers Richfresh, Megan Renee, LaTouche, and Rey Ortiz Jaiteh. That means custom looks, personal storytelling through fabric, and runway-ready moments that will make us gag.

How Will Black Celebs Interpret The BET Awards Show Dress Code?

When it comes to black tie on the BET carpet, we know it’s going to be a moment. For the ladies, that means floor-length gowns with sculptural shapes, dramatic tulle, trains longer than CVS receipts, romantic draping, and body-hugging corsets.

Look out for exaggerated sleeves, fabulous feathers, sequined pieces, and silver, bronze, and gilded gold metallics. Also, don’t be surprised if we see sheer moments, glamorous grills, and lace looks.

For the men, expect tailored suits reimagined. We want to see double-breasted, sleeveless, monochrome, velvet, brocade, and suits dripping in details. Embellished lapels, brooches, and designer loafers can take suits to the next level. Chains over blazers? Of course. Luxe textures? Absolutely. The red carpet should perfectly mix personal style and formal glam.

And whether it’s Law Roach giving a glam breakdown or Teyana Taylor turning heads on stage, fashion will be its headliner. The BET red carpet never misses.

BET Red Carpet: Looks We’ve Loved Over The Years From The BET Awards Carpet

Before the 2025 style rolls in, we’re looking back at some of the most iconic fashion moments in BET Awards history. Keep scrolling to see our gallery – and how celebs have already worn versions of black tie to the BET Awards.

Style Gallery: Will The BET Awards Dress Code Bring The Drama We’re Hoping For? We Hope So was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Taraji P. Henson (2024) Source:Getty Taraji brought pure drama to the 2024 BET Awards in this gilded chainlink gown with bold structure and black bustier detail. Her asymmetrical bob was sleek and glossy, perfectly matching her bronzed glam and smoky eye. With a gold choker and confident pose, Taraji owned the carpet. 2. Kelly Rowland (2015) Source:Getty It’s the feathers for us! Kelly Rowland attended the 2015 BET Awards giving us fashion, fabulousness, and feathers. The “Motivation” singer is wearing a high-neck, long-sleeve mini dress with feather details on her sleeves and skirt. Kelly let her dress be the main character by styling her hair in a sleek pulled back ponytail. 3. Beyonce (2007) Source:Getty Queen Bey glimmered in silver at the 2007 BET Awards, wearing a crystal-covered gown cinched with a cinching corset. Her honey blonde waves and green shimmer eyeshadow were the perfect match for the futuristic fantasy. One thing about Beyoncé, she is going to slay. 4. Yung Miami (2024) Source:Getty Yung Miami went ready to cause a commotion at the 2024 BET Awards. Our good Sis wore a barely-there black gown with a velvet bra-style bodice and opera gloves. Her sleek bob and glossy skin made the entire look feel extra luxe. She gave body-ody-ody – and style. 5. Chloe Bailey (2022) Source:Getty Chlöe gave body, confidence, and couture in this sultry one-sleeve black gown featuring a sculpted neckline and sequin embroidery. Her loc’d high ponytail with slicked edges and bold lashes showed off her gorgeous cheekbones. This was a textbook slay dark, daring, and full of main character vibes. 6. Tyra Banks (2018) Source:Getty At the 2018 BET Awards, Tyra gave us regal realness in a nude, sequin-encrusted jumpsuit with sheer puff sleeves that elevated the whole vibe. We love her look because its a different take on black tie. Her shoulder-length bob was flipped just right, and her soft pink lip added a feminine balance to the structured fit. 7. Novi Brown (2022) Source:Getty Novi Brown served culture and couture in a LaFalaise Dionn creation adorned with cowrie shells and a daring thigh-high slit. Her twisted bantu knot updo and pearl-studded choker gave royal priestess vibes. It was a look rooted in heritage and dripping in style. 8. Serayah McNeill (2018) Source:Getty Serayah shut down the 2018 carpet in a two-piece metallic gold set with a cropped top and a cascading, ruffled high-low skirt. Her platinum bob and icy glam gave old Hollywood with a futuristic twist. The look was youthful, unexpected, and made black tie feel fresh.