Listen Live
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Clowned For Playing Solitaire During NBA Finals Game, X Hits Him With A Community Note For Lying

Published on June 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stephen A. Smith Caught Playing Solitaire During NBA Finals

Source: Al Bello / Getty / Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith got caught red-handed doing something that had nothing to do with basketball and tried to lie his way out of it.

Even though the NBA Finals matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers isn’t a sexy one, it’s turning out to be a good one. Right now, ESPN analyst and workhorse Stephen A. Smith is gobbling all the attention.

Related Stories

Smith, who is in the building to cover Game 4 of the series at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, was spotted playing Solitaire by a fan in attendance. A photo of him playing the game while the two teams battled has gone viral.

Things got interesting for Stephen on X, formerly Twitter, when someone wrote alongside a photo of him playing solitaire on his phone, “How can you have all of these opinions while you’re playing solitaire instead of watching the game @stephenasmith?”

Smith did respond, writing on X, “Yep! That’s me. Who would’ve thought….I can multi-task. Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals. This is going 7 games now, peeps!”

Which is all good, except he was lying because the moment happened during the third quarter of the game, and the players were very much hooping while he was playing solitaire. Make matters worse for Smith, he was hit with a community note calling him out for telling a falsehood.

There Was Also Video Evidence

Someone also came for Smith after he responded with an outright lie about the moment, this time sharing a video that showed he was not playing Solitaire during a timeout, as he claimed.

Damn.

Smith once again responded by sharing a screenshot of his solitaire game, which was in progress, to dispute the fan’s claims. However, the video evidence above refutes his claims below.

We’re sure Smith will address this moment on First Take and his podcast.

Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Stephen A. Smith Clowned For Playing Solitaire During NBA Finals Game, X Hits Him With A Community Note For Lying  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Kevin Durant got in on the fun.

2. Lol

3. Bruh

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close