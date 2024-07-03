Sports On The Fourth: Here’s What Will Be On

The 4th of July is almost here, which means it’s almost time to fire up the grill, have a few cold beverages with friends, chill by the pool, watch some fireworks, and maybe even watch a few games.
Take a look at what games you can catch, both on T.V and in-person, on the nation’s birthday!
1. MLBSource:Getty
Mets vs Nationals – 11:05am
Cardinals vs Pirates – 12:35pm
Reds vs Yankees – 1:05pm
Astros vs Blue Jays – 1:07pm
White Sox vs Guardians – 1:10pm
Red Sox vs Marlins – 1:10pm
Tigers vs Twins – 2:10pm
Phillies vs Cubs – 2:20pm
Padres vs Rangers – 2:35pm
Angels vs Athletics – 4:07pm
Orioles vs Mariners – 4:10pm
Giants vs Braves – 7:20pm
Rays vs Royals – 8:10pm
Brewers vs Rockies – 8:10pm
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers – 9:10pm
2. WNBASource:Getty
Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx – 8:00pm
Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces – 10:00pm
3. MiLBSource:Getty
Indianapolis Indians vs Louisville Bats – 6:35pm
Ft Wayne Tincaps vs Lansing Lugnuts – 7:05pm
South Bend Cubs at Peoria Chiefs – 7:05pm
4. SoccerSource:Getty
Copa America – Argentina vs Ecuador – 9:00pm
5. Nathans Hot Dog Eating ContestSource:Getty
Womens Contest – 11:00am
Men’s Contest – 12:30pm
6. WimbledonSource:Getty
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round