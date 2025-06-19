Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Martini Day 2025 With One Of These Martinis

Today (June 19) is National Martini Day, and we’re putting a focus on the classic cocktail along with some riffs. Whether using gin or vodka, a Martini can go in a lot of directions, and we’ve got some unique twists in our roundup below.

If I sound like a broken record in this next sentence, forgive me, because I love a Martini made with gin. Gin, which wasn’t my favorite in my early days of imbibing, is probably my favorite spirit and far more versatile than expected.

As I’ve learned over time, the origin of National Martini Day is hard to pinpoint, as is the actual history of the Martini. Some historians point to the Martinez cocktail as the precursor to the Martini, which was introduced to the masses in the 1800s. There are also claims that the drink rose to prominence in 1910 at New York’s Knickbocker Hotel. What we can determine from older bartending manuals is that the drink usually involved gin, Italian fortified wine, and bitters.

My first Martini was made with Hendrick’s Gin, a curious choice for some due to the brand’s infusion of cucumber and rose, along with familiar gin botanicals of chamomile, elderflower, juniper, lemon peel, orange peel, caraway, coriander, cubeb berries, angelica root, yarrow root and orris root. Thanks to the expert bartenders of now-closed Washington, D.C. bar, Wisdom, I became adept at understanding different gins and expanding my choices.

In this year’s National Martini Day roundup, we have some familiar brands I’ve featured before, like Still G.I.N. and Reyka Vodka, along with brands new to me, Prairie Organic Spirits and Four Pillars.

Have a happy National Martini Day.

1. 50/50 Martini (Still G.I.N.) Source:Still G.I.N. RECIPE: 1.5 oz Still G.I.N. 1.5 oz dry vermouth 1 dash orange bitters METHOD:

Place your serving glass in the freezer to chill (ideally 10+ minutes before making drink). Add gin, vermouth, and bitters to a mixing glass. Fill mixing glass with moderate size/up to 1”x1” cube ice cubes. Stir gently for 30-45 seconds (until very well chilled). Remove serving glass from freezer. Strain into the chilled glass using a julep strainer. GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora glass or classic martini glass (4-6 oz size ideal)

GARNISH OPTIONS: Lemon twist 2. Pistachio Espresso Martini Source:Prairie Organic Spirits (Featured in the 2025 Cocktailmanac, a free-to-use tool for learning about mixing drinks.)

1 ½ oz chilled espresso

½ oz pistachio syrup 1 ½ oz Prairie Organic Vodka ½ oz Kamora Dulce de Leche Liqueur 1 ½ oz chilled espresso½ oz pistachio syrup Paint the inside of a martini or rocks glass with pistachio syrup. Shake remaining ingredients with ice until well chilled. Fine strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. 3. Ripper To Start The Day Source:Four Pillars

Orange Ingredients1 1/2 Oz Four Pillars’ Rare Dry Gin 1/2 Oz Orange Liqueur2/3 Oz Lemon Juice1 Barspoon Orange MarmaladeEgg White (optional)Orange Method: Combine all ingredients in a tin with ice and shake. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an orange twist. 4. Salty Sea Martini Source:Reyka Vodka Created by Reyka Vodka Ambassador, Jeffrey Naples Ingredients:

2 dashes fish sauce Method: Build in a mixing glass over ice and stir until chilled. Serve in martini glass with seaweed garnish. 5. The OG Passion Star Martini Source:The Old G Ingredients:

Passion fruit half for garnish Method:

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine The Old G Gin, passion fruit purée, vanilla syrup, fresh lime juice, and passion fruit liqueur. Shake well until chilled and silky smooth. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a halved passion fruit for a bold, exotic finish.