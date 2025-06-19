Listen Live
Food & Drink

Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Martini Day 2025 With One Of These Martinis

Published on June 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dirty martini on a cocktail bar

Today (June 19) is National Martini Day, and we’re putting a focus on the classic cocktail along with some riffs. Whether using gin or vodka, a Martini can go in a lot of directions, and we’ve got some unique twists in our roundup below.

If I sound like a broken record in this next sentence, forgive me, because I love a Martini made with gin. Gin, which wasn’t my favorite in my early days of imbibing, is probably my favorite spirit and far more versatile than expected.

As I’ve learned over time, the origin of National Martini Day is hard to pinpoint, as is the actual history of the Martini. Some historians point to the Martinez cocktail as the precursor to the Martini, which was introduced to the masses in the 1800s. There are also claims that the drink rose to prominence in 1910 at New York’s Knickbocker Hotel. What we can determine from older bartending manuals is that the drink usually involved gin, Italian fortified wine, and bitters.

My first Martini was made with Hendrick’s Gin, a curious choice for some due to the brand’s infusion of cucumber and rose, along with familiar gin botanicals of chamomile, elderflower, juniper, lemon peel, orange peel, caraway, coriander, cubeb berries, angelica root, yarrow root and orris root. Thanks to the expert bartenders of now-closed Washington, D.C. bar, Wisdom, I became adept at understanding different gins and expanding my choices.

In this year’s National Martini Day roundup, we have some familiar brands I’ve featured before, like Still G.I.N. and Reyka Vodka, along with brands new to me,  Prairie Organic Spirits and Four Pillars.

I didn’t get a lot of pitches for this day, so this will be a quick read. If there are some brands or recipes we need to know about, email D.L. Chandler at dchandler@bhmdigital.com to get those on our radar for future roundups.

Have a happy National Martini Day.

Photo: Ali Waxman / Getty

Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Martini Day 2025 With One Of These Martinis  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 50/50 Martini (Still G.I.N.)

50/50 Martini (Still G.I.N.) Source:Still G.I.N.
RECIPE: 
1.5 oz dry vermouth
1 dash orange bitters

METHOD:
Place your serving glass in the freezer to chill (ideally 10+ minutes before making drink). Add gin, vermouth, and bitters to a mixing glass. Fill mixing glass with moderate size/up to 1”x1” cube ice cubes. Stir gently for 30-45 seconds (until very well chilled). Remove serving glass from freezer. Strain into the chilled glass using a julep strainer.

GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora glass or classic martini glass (4-6 oz size ideal)
GARNISH OPTIONS: Lemon twist

2. Pistachio Espresso Martini

Pistachio Espresso Martini Source:Prairie Organic Spirits

(Featured in the 2025 Cocktailmanac, a free-to-use tool for learning about mixing drinks.)

1 ½ oz Prairie Organic Vodka
½ oz Kamora Dulce de Leche Liqueur
1 ½ oz chilled espresso
½ oz pistachio syrup

Paint the inside of a martini or rocks glass with pistachio syrup. Shake remaining ingredients with ice until well chilled. Fine strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice.

3. Ripper To Start The Day

Ripper To Start The Day Source:Four Pillars
Ingredients
1 1/2 Oz Four Pillars’ Rare Dry Gin
1/2 Oz Orange Liqueur
2/3 Oz Lemon Juice
1 Barspoon Orange Marmalade
Egg White (optional)
Orange

Method: Combine all ingredients in a tin with ice and shake. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an orange twist. 

4. Salty Sea Martini

Salty Sea Martini Source:Reyka Vodka

Created by Reyka Vodka Ambassador, Jeffrey Naples

Ingredients:
2 parts Reyka Vodka
2 parts olive brine
2 dashes fish sauce

Method: Build in a mixing glass over ice and stir until chilled. Serve in martini glass with seaweed garnish.

5. The OG Passion Star Martini

The OG Passion Star Martini Source:The Old G

Ingredients:
2 oz The Old G Gin
1 oz passion fruit purée
0.5 oz vanilla syrup
0.5 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz passion fruit liqueur
Passion fruit half for garnish

Method:
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine The Old G Gin, passion fruit purée, vanilla syrup, fresh lime juice, and passion fruit liqueur. Shake well until chilled and silky smooth. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a halved passion fruit for a bold, exotic finish.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close