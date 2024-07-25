SAY HER NAME: X Flooded With Outrage After Body-Cam Footage of Sonya Massey’s Murder At The Hands of Police Is Released

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Imagine being a Black woman who called the police and only ended up being shot dead in your home; that was the sad and tragic reality for Sonya Massey.*Trigger warning: this article contains detailed descriptions of violence.* Outrage has taken over social media after body-camera footage of the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman, who was gunned down by the same police she called for help.The footage was released as part of the case against Sangamon County Sheriff Deputy Sean Grayson, who has been slapped with murder charges.The 36-minute chilling video (we will not be sharing) via the Illinois State Police includes body-camera footage that shows two Sangamon County Sheriff Deputies who came to Massey’s house after midnight on July 6th after Massey called 911 to report a “prowler” at her Springfield home, court documents revealed.

In the footage, deputy Sean Grayson and another deputy speak calmly with Massey in her home when she goes to the stove to turn off a pot of boiling water. She then picks up the pot and the other deputy steps back, “away from your hot steaming water,” he says.

“I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” she says in response.

“Huh?” the deputy says.

“I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” she repeats.

“You better f**king not or I swear to God I’ll f**king shoot you in the f**king face,” Grayson says.

He then draws his firearm and points it at her, and she ducks and says, “I’m sorry” while lifting the pot, the video shows.

“Drop the f**king pot!” both deputies yell.

Three shots are heard. After a few seconds of silence, one deputy says “shots fired” and calls for emergency medical services.

“Dude, I’m not taking f**king boiling water to the f**king head. And look, it came right to our feet, too,” Grayson says.

Minutes after the shooting, Grayson speaks to another law enforcement figure. “She had boiling water and came at me with boiling water,” he says in the video. “She said she was going to rebuke me in the name of Jesus and came at (me) with boiling water.”

The Outrage Is Loud & Clear On Social Media

A Black woman in her own home called 911 due to a burglar in her home. This officer came in and shot her and refused for his partner to render aid to her. Say her name:

Sonya

Massey

. Don’t remain silent. Stand up for her and fight. This should not have happened…,” one user on X , formerly Twitter, wrote.

Violence against Black women MUST STOP! We must demand FULL JUSTICE for

Sonya

Massey

!”