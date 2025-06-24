Desktop banner image
Social Media Slams Trump Over Iran “Regime Change” Double Talk

Published on June 24, 2025

US-President-Donald-Trump-June-21

Source: MEHMET ESER / Getty

Social media users vocally called out President Donald Trump for his hypocrisy in his words concerning Iran’s regime and the administration’s stance.

A day after authorizing airstrikes on alleged nuclear facilities in Iran, President Donald Trump made a statement on social media which had many criticize him for how weird it was and also how it went against previous stances that the U.S. was not seeking “regime change” in Iran. Trump made the statement on Sunday (June 22) through his Truth Social platform.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???” Trump wrote in the post. He then added, “MIGA!!!” The post drew swift criticism from Kentucky Congressman and MAGA supporter Thomas Massie, who wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “This is not America First folks.” (Massie is now facing a backlash of his own from Trump who is supporting a campaign to primary him.)

Others noted how Trump’s post directly contradicted his stance in years prior, where he blasted neo-conservative figures such as John Bolton who openly advocated for regime changes in Iran and other nations. It also sideswiped efforts by his administration to emphasize that it only sought to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and not to seek regime change. This was echoed by Vice President JD Vance during an appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday. “We do not want to protract this or build this out any more than it’s already been built out. We want to end their nuclear program, and then we want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here,” he stated.

This was also echoed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretaary of Defense Pete Hegseth in other televised appearances, which was reported by CNBC’s Washington correspondent Megan Cassella. Social media users roasted

Trump’s words and how he seemed to throw his staff under the bus. “I swear it was just like 8 hours ago when Pete Hegseth said ‘This mission was not and has not been about regime change,’ to reporters at the Pentagon. That’s weird,” wrote Army veteran Fred Wellman in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Social Media Slams Trump Over Iran “Regime Change” Double Talk  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

