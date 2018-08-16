Celebrities React To Aretha Franklin’s Death On Social Media

1. Michelle Obama says Aretha will “forever be our Queen Of Soul”
Watching Aretha Franklin perform at the White House, and on so many other occasions, made time stand still. @BarackObama and I are holding Aretha’s family in our hearts right now. She will forever be our Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/NhHsbKijpl
3. Gabrielle Union Says Aretha Franklin Was And Is A ‘Treasure’
Rest in power 👑 #ArethaFranklin is, was, and forever will be a treasure. Let's us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there for eternity. May God send his blessings to her family, friends and fans. 🙏🏾👑🙏🏾👑🙏🏾👑🙏🏾👑🙏🏾👑🙏🏾
9. Maxine Waters Remembers Her Friend Aretha Franklin
One of the greatest voices of all time has been silenced. My dear friend Aretha Franklin has passed. Even though her music will live on forever, the sound, the voice, and the inspiration of the Queen of Soul can never be matched. Farewell, Aretha.
11. President Obama Says Aretha Franklin Helped Shape The American Experience
Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5
“Looking out on the morning rain I used to feel so uninspired And when I knew I had to face another day Lord, it made me feel so tired Before the day I met you Life was so unkind But you’re the key to My peace of mind.” Her voice/swagger was peerless. Thank you, #ArethaFranklinpic.twitter.com/5gp0OP10Jf
Rest in Peace #ArethaFranklin you gave us the gift of your soul, which came through in your amazing voice. Your music will live on for generations to come. Well done. The race is finished. Rest in power. Rest in peace. Rest in eternity. pic.twitter.com/XQWghn023j