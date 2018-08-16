Aretha Franklin , Aretha Franklin Death

Celebrities React To Aretha Franklin’s Death On Social Media

Posted 17 hours ago

1. Michelle Obama says Aretha will “forever be our Queen Of Soul”

2. Barack Obama honors Aretha Franklin in touching Instagram post

America has no royalty. But we do have a chance to earn something more enduring. Born in Memphis and raised in Detroit, Aretha Franklin grew up performing gospel songs in her father’s congregation. For more than six decades since, every time she sang, we were all graced with a glimpse of the divine. Through her compositions and unmatched musicianship, Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. She helped us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human. And sometimes she helped us just forget about everything else and dance. Aretha may have passed on to a better place, but the gift of her music remains to inspire us all. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. Michelle and I send our prayers and warmest sympathies to her family and all those moved by her song.

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

3. Gabrielle Union Says Aretha Franklin Was And Is A ‘Treasure’

4. Philip Bailey Thanks God For Aretha Franklin

5. Wynton Marsalis Says Aretha Franklin Was More Than The ‘Queen Of Songs’

6. Ciara Remembers Aretha Franklin As Timeless

7. Missy Elliott Says Aretha Franklin Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul

8. Kelly Rowland Thanks Aretha Franklin For Sharing Her Gift With The World

9. Maxine Waters Remembers Her Friend Aretha Franklin

10. Cathy Hughes Remembers Her Friend Aretha

11. President Obama Says Aretha Franklin Helped Shape The American Experience

12. Chloe x Halle Remember Aretha Franklin

💔💔 sweet Aretha

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

13. Shonda Rhimes Shares A Memory Of Aretha Franklin

14. Ava Duvernay Thanks Aretha Franklin

15. Rev. Jesse Jackson Remembers Aretha Franklin

16. Tamron Hall Remembers Aretha Franklin

Her wish was for others to have peace and love. The only Queen. #ArethaFranklin

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

17. Cynthia Bailey Sends Her Condolences To The Franklin Family

18. Anita Baker Remembers Her Queen

19. Rev. Al Sharpton Shares Photos With Franklin

20. Deborah Cox Is Remembering Aretha Franklin By Listening To Her Music

21. Lenny Kravitz Feels Blessed To Have Heard Aretha’s Voice

22. Maxwell Pays Tribute To ‘Ms. Franklin’

23. Shaun King Remembers Aretha As A Legend

24. Reese Witherspoon Says Aretha Franklin Was ‘An Extraordinary Artist’

25. Al Roker Remembers Aretha Franklin

26. Diana Ross Prays For Aretha Franklin

27. Sophia Nelson Remembers Aretha Franklin

28. John Legend Salutes The Queen

29. Tom Joyner Remembers His Friend And Queen

30. Tevin Campbell Remembers Aretha Franklin

31. Judge Greg Mathis Shares A Photo Of Himself With Aretha Franklin, Says He Is Heart Broken

I’m heartbroken. #ArethaFranklin was more than the Queen of Soul; she was my dear friend and a treasure to this world. Her voice was an inspiration to many. In fact, I remember Aretha singing and bringing President Obama to tears. She has inspired the likes of everyone from Rev. Jesse Jackson to today’s singers to almost anyone who has heard an Aretha Franklin song. Aretha’s commitment to her community was instilled in her by her father, who was a towering figure in the Civil Rights Movement. It was a privilege to know and have worked with Aretha many times giving back to Detroit, the city that we both loved dearly. She left me with many memories that I will cherish forever. The world loved her. I loved her. Her music and her legacy will live forever. Rest well my friend. Rest well.

A post shared by Judge Greg Mathis (@judgegregmathis) on

32. Smokie Norful Remembers Aretha Franklin And Will Miss Her Powerful Voice

Related Galleries
Happy 60th Birthday: 30 Times Angela Bassett Looked Amazing!
Famous Former Strippers
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
#BaeWatch: Keyshia Cole And Her Boo Niko Khale
These Celebs Are Business Owners
Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul
Close