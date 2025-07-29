We were not ready to learn that Karrueche and Deion Sanders are seemingly a thing after finding out Coach Prime beat an aggressive form of bladder cancer.

The world was on pins and needles when it was announced that Coach Prime would be holding a press conference, accompanied by his doctors.

Well, we learned that Sanders did beat bladder cancer, but it’s what happened after that press conference that has the internet talking.

It’s been rumored that actress Karrueche Tran and the Colorado Buffaloes head coach were an item after they were spotted grabbing lunch together. Still, the alleged couple decided to use Prime’s cancer battle to launch their coupledom.

In a series of videos featuring Sanders learning of his cancer diagnosis, a tearful Tran is spotted in the videos talking about Sanders’ diagnosis as he is about to undergo surgery.

Social Media Is Stunned

Reactions to possibly watching the hard launch of Tran (37) and Sanders’ (57) relationship were instant, with people mostly in shock at what they just witnessed.

“Coach Prime & Karrueche was not what I was expecting after his press conference lol, one post on X formerly Twitter read.

Another user on X hilariously wrote, “Karrueche sitting up there crying like she was about to lose her husband of 30 years.”

Other reactions saluted the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer for not only beating cancer, but also bagging Karrueche.

Now, neither Karrueche nor Sanders has confirmed they are dating, but if they are, add them to the list, which includes newly engaged Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, and Taylor Rooks’ rumored secret marriage.

Staying low and building is the theme as we barrel towards the end of the year.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Social Media Is Stunned To Learn Karrueche Is Allegedly Dating Deion Sanders was originally published on hiphopwired.com

