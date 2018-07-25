50 Cent , Beyonce , Blue Ivy

So Famous, Last Name Not Necessary

Posted 6 hours ago

Some Celebs are so famous, fine and fabulous that we know exactly who they are just by their first name.  Here are just a few famous folks whose last names aren’t really a requirement.

Prince

So Famous, Last Name Not Necessary

72 photos Launch gallery

So Famous, Last Name Not Necessary

Continue reading So Famous, Last Name Not Necessary

So Famous, Last Name Not Necessary

Some Celebs are so famous, fine and fabulous that we know exactly who they are just by their first name.  Here are just a few famous folks whose last names aren't really a requirement.

Related Galleries
Celebs Who Rock or Rocked Dreadlocks
White Artists We Could Have Sworn Were Black
Shrinking Celebrities
Behind the Jam: 2014 Fantastic Voyage Performer, Ice Cube
Lyfe Jennings Lights Up the Cake
Hologram Artists We'd Like to See in Concert
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now