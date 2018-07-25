Some Celebs are so famous, fine and fabulous that we know exactly who they are just by their first name. Here are just a few famous folks whose last names aren’t really a requirement.

So Famous, Last Name Not Necessary 72 photos Launch gallery So Famous, Last Name Not Necessary 1. 50 Cent 1 of 72 2. Missy Source:AP 2 of 72 3. Michelle 3 of 72 4. Beyonce 4 of 72 5. LL Source:Courtesy 5 of 72 6. Monica 6 of 72 7. Barack 7 of 72 8. Blue Ivy 8 of 72 9. Leon 9 of 72 10. Prince 10 of 72 11. North 11 of 72 12. Denzel 12 of 72 13. Usher 13 of 72 14. Saint 14 of 72 15. Michael 15 of 72 16. Mariah 16 of 72 17. Oprah 17 of 72 18. Bono 18 of 72 19. LeBron 19 of 72 20. Common 20 of 72 21. Rihanna 21 of 72 22. Kanye 22 of 72 23. Whitney 23 of 72 24. Solange 24 of 72 25. Diddy 25 of 72 26. Shaq 26 of 72 27. Lisa Raye 27 of 72 28. Pink 28 of 72 29. Eve 29 of 72 30. Ne-Yo 30 of 72 31. Cher 31 of 72 32. NeNe 32 of 72 33. Aretha 33 of 72 34. Sting 34 of 72 35. Adele 35 of 72 36. Kimora 36 of 72 37. Nelly 37 of 72 38. Mary J. 38 of 72 39. Shakira 39 of 72 40. Seal 40 of 72 41. Kelis 41 of 72 42. Tupac 42 of 72 43. Kobe 43 of 72 44. Iman 44 of 72 45. Nas 45 of 72 46. Madonna 46 of 72 47. Ashanti 47 of 72 48. Selena 48 of 72 49. Sanaa 49 of 72 50. Sinbad 50 of 72 51. Elvis 51 of 72 52. Magic 52 of 72 53. Estelle 53 of 72 54. Mo'Nique 54 of 72 55. Jay-Z 55 of 72 56. Moby 56 of 72 57. Jackee 57 of 72 58. Cee-Lo 58 of 72 59. Tyra 59 of 72 60. Pharrell 60 of 72 61. Questlove 61 of 72 62. Fantasia 62 of 72 63. Drake 63 of 72 64. Brandy 64 of 72 65. Lionel 65 of 72 66. Eminem 66 of 72 67. Kenya 67 of 72 68. Bruno 68 of 72 69. Usain 69 of 72 70. Jaden 70 of 72 71. Michael 71 of 72 72. Serena 72 of 72 Skip ad Continue reading So Famous, Last Name Not Necessary So Famous, Last Name Not Necessary Some Celebs are so famous, fine and fabulous that we know exactly who they are just by their first name. Here are just a few famous folks whose last names aren't really a requirement.