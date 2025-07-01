Sittin’ Sidewayz: Beyoncé Stuck In Dangling Car At Hometown Concert As Beyhive Comes To The Rescue

Beyoncé survived a scary moment in the midst of her Cowboy Carter tour at its hometown stop at NRG Stadium in Houston. While performing “18 Carriages,” where she performs mid-air in a Cadillac retrofitted specifically for the tour, it began to sway and tilt. She continued singing but finally said, “Stop. Stop, stop, stop, stop. Stop,” prompting the concert crew to lower her back to the stage.

Fans cheered as the 43-year-old superstar was then led off the stage after saying, “Thank you for your patience.”

This was the first of two shows at the venue in Beyoncé’s hometown. She’s on the last leg of the Cowboy Carter tour, which continues through July, ending in Las Vegas.

After returning to the stage, a smiling Beyoncé then said, “I wanna thank y’all for loving me. If I ever fall, I know y’all would catch me,” to cheers from the crowd.

Per the New York Times, Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, issued a statement, which read: “a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium, and see her fans up close, to tilt. She was quickly lowered, and no one was injured.”

Beyoncé’s eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, won the Grammy for Best Country Album this year, despite not being publicly endorsed by the genre’s biggest stars or either of its main award organizations, the CMA and the ACM.

A visibly shocked Beyoncé took the stage to deliver an acceptance speech encouraging people to genre-bend.

“I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just wanna encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent,” she said in part.

Ever the professional, Beyoncé took the incident in stride, even posting pictures on her IG account accompanied by the song, “Sideways” by Big Pokey and Paul Wall.

The Beyhive rose up and said they’d be willing to save her if the car were to fully malfunction. See the reactions below.

Sittin’ Sidewayz: Beyoncé Stuck In Dangling Car At Hometown Concert As Beyhive Comes To The Rescue was originally published on cassiuslife.com

