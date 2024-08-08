Simone Biles Slammed For “Disgusting” Bow To Brazilian Gymnast, Michelle Obama Responds

Simone Biles Slammed For "Disgusting" Bow To Brazilian Gymnast
Yet another person is critiquing the gold medal-winning USA gymnastics Olympics team. Simone Biles and her teammate Jordan Chiles are under fire after winning silver and bronze in the floor exercise and then bowing down to gold medal Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade while the three of them stood on the podium. Among those upset was Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humprey, who aired out his opinion on a retweeted photo from ESPN entitled “Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles showed love to Rebeca Andrade after she won her first gold medal of the Paris Olympics.” Humphreys, clearly not feeling the love, wrote, “This is literally disgusting.”
But as soon as he pressed the “Post” buttons, many rushed to the American gymnasts’ defense, applauding their kind nature for their fellow world-class athletes. Perhaps none was as proud as former First Lady Michelle Obama. “I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!” Obama wrote on X. Among an onslaught of roasting, Humprey toned down his competitiveness and later returned to X to recognize it, saying, “I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol.” While one can argue the imaginary rules of sportsmanship when it comes to your opponent, it’s important to acknowledge that Andrade didn’t just beat Biles and Chiles, but her own journey back to the world’s biggest stage was marred with three ACL tears in her right knee. The most decorated Brazilian and Latin American gymnast of all time –six Olympic and nine World medals– suffered the excruciating injury in 2015, 2017 and 2019, but fought back hard enough to compete in World Championship the following year every time. See how social media is feeling about the Olympic move below.
