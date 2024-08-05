Simone Biles Trolls Trump's "Black Jobs" Comment After Winning Olympic Gold
Simone Biles Trolls Trump’s “Black Jobs” Comment After Winning Historic Olympic Gold
Simone Biles is not just the most decorated gymnast in U.S. Olympic history, she’s also proving herself to be an expert on handling social media. She clapped back at former U.S. gymnast MyKayla Skinner after Skinner said the rest of the U.S. gymnastics team “lacked talent” and “work ethic” by posting the team’s gold medal photo with the caption “lazy, no talent, Olympic champions.” She’s also told so-called ‘fans’ in no uncertain terms to lay off her husband, Chicago Bears safety Johnathan Owens after internet trolls came after him after his controversial interview on The Pivot podcast. In a soundbite taken out of context, Owens said that he considered himself a “catch” as his wife, who came to the interview with him, rolled her eyes in jest and laughed at the characterization.
“I’m going to quickly address this,” she said on her Instagram Stories earlier this year. “The joke was never a joke. Y’all are blatantly being direspectful to my marriage and my husband. So I’m going to go ahead and say this one time. Respecfully, f—- off. & if you keep commenting or tweeting at me, I’m just going to block you. Simple as that.” Oh, and there was that part where the world found out that that unofficial team name for 2024 was ‘F-ck Around and Find Out.” We kinda have a feeling that Biles, the oldest woman on the team at 27, was instrumental in choosing the moniker to represent them. Also, when Simone is preparing for competition, don’t come for her hair. After her gold medal win with the team in Paris and another gold medal as the individual all-around champion, Biles was elated, saying on Spill she hadn’t slept since her big win. But when an X user posted that the champ was on her ‘black job’ she responded affirmatively, saying “I love my Black job.” But another GOAT (despite the ongoing debate) had the last word. LeBron James weighed in after Simone responded, officially handing her her crown. He responded with Black and added “goat” and “black love” emojis. As they say, game recognize game. See how social media reacted to Trump’s Black job fiasco below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Simone Biles Trolls Trump’s “Black Jobs” Comment After Winning Historic Olympic Gold was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from Black America Web