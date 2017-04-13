These celebrities rock the short hair-do better than anyone. Although some of these ladies stray away from the look once and a while and dibble and dabble in other things; we want to know if the short hair cut fits them the best?

Short And Long: Celebrities Who Rock Both Looks 26 photos Launch gallery Short And Long: Celebrities Who Rock Both Looks 1. Jennifer Hudson 1 of 26 2. Jennifer Hudson Source:PR 2 of 26 3. Keyshia Cole Source:Instagram 3 of 26 4. Keyshia Cole Source:Instagram 4 of 26 5. Keke Palmer Source:PR Photos 5 of 26 6. Keke Palmer Source:Instagram 6 of 26 7. Chrisette Michele 7 of 26 8. Chrisette Michele Source:Instagram 8 of 26 9. Halle Berry 9 of 26 10. Halle Berry Source:PR 10 of 26 11. Nia Long 11 of 26 12. Nia Long Source:Instagram 12 of 26 13. Rihanna 13 of 26 14. Rihanna Source:Instagram 14 of 26 15. Estelle 15 of 26 16. Estelle Source:PR 16 of 26 17. Kelis 17 of 26 18. Kelis Source:Instagram 18 of 26 19. Janet Jackson 19 of 26 20. Janet Jackson Source:Instagram 20 of 26 21. Monica 21 of 26 22. Monica Source:Instagram 22 of 26 23. Dawn Richard 23 of 26 24. Dawn Richard Source:Instagram 24 of 26 25. Keri Hilson 25 of 26 26. Keri Hilson Source:PR 26 of 26