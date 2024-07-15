Shop Elle Olivia And Other Black Businesses In Amazon’s ‘Buy Black Store’ During Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner, so it’s time

to finally check out those items in your cart

. This thrilling two-day event offers exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members, including some of the year’s

best prices

. It’s not just about getting that beauty set you’ve been eyeing but also about discovering and supporting Black-owned businesses that offer unique and valuable products with inspiring stories behind their missions.

In addition to hosting one of the most significant sales of the year, Amazon has developed the program that provides Black businesses with resources to grow and sustain their brands.

Elle Oliva

, an empowering apparel brand founded by CEO and boss woman Marty McDonald, launched on Amazon due to the wide-spread visibility and support women-owned Black businesses receive from the platform. “Amazon is the most convenient and accessible marketplace and a perfect vehicle for busy moms,” stated the mother. “I am excited to partner with Amazon to build Elle Olivia on this platform, which is committed to helping women and Black Owned businesses thrive.”

Shop Elle Olivia and More Black-Owned Businesses During Amazon Prime Day 2024

Get ready for Prime Day

, starting

July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. Amazon Prime members can look forward to a selection of deals from Elle Olivia and other Black-owned businesses. Check out a few Black-owned brands to shop and support during Prime Day below.

Elle Olivia began in 2022 to show Black Girls “big possibilities through the clothes they wear,” according to McDonald. It started with Valentine’s Day inspiration sweatshirts and rolled into staple collections, Lay and Playsets, backpacks, and more. McDonald saw a need for this clothing brand after discovering that her unborn daughter was diagnosed with Congenital Dyaphranic Hernia. She realized then that it was crucial for her daughter to feel seen. “My motivation is to teach my daughters and others around me that the best tool you can have is to know how to advocate for yourself! “Advocacy and representation are two key ingredients that my daughters will need to navigate this world, and through Elle Olivia, I am creating the landscape of what’s possible,” stated the CEO.