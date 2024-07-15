Shop Elle Olivia And Other Black Businesses In Amazon’s ‘Buy Black Store’ During Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner, so it’s time to finally check out those items in your cart. This thrilling two-day event offers exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members, including some of the year’s best prices. It’s not just about getting that beauty set you’ve been eyeing but also about discovering and supporting Black-owned businesses that offer unique and valuable products with inspiring stories behind their missions.
In addition to hosting one of the most significant sales of the year, Amazon has developed the program that provides Black businesses with resources to grow and sustain their brands. Elle Oliva, an empowering apparel brand founded by CEO and boss woman Marty McDonald, launched on Amazon due to the wide-spread visibility and support women-owned Black businesses receive from the platform. “Amazon is the most convenient and accessible marketplace and a perfect vehicle for busy moms,” stated the mother. “I am excited to partner with Amazon to build Elle Olivia on this platform, which is committed to helping women and Black Owned businesses thrive.”
Shop Elle Olivia and More Black-Owned Businesses During Amazon Prime Day 2024
Elle Olivia began in 2022 to show Black Girls “big possibilities through the clothes they wear,” according to McDonald. It started with Valentine’s Day inspiration sweatshirts and rolled into staple collections, Lay and Playsets, backpacks, and more. McDonald saw a need for this clothing brand after discovering that her unborn daughter was diagnosed with Congenital Dyaphranic Hernia. She realized then that it was crucial for her daughter to feel seen. “My motivation is to teach my daughters and others around me that the best tool you can have is to know how to advocate for yourself! “Advocacy and representation are two key ingredients that my daughters will need to navigate this world, and through Elle Olivia, I am creating the landscape of what’s possible,” stated the CEO.
Source: Courtesy of Marty McDonald, Elle Olivia
Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter
Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
Get ready for Prime Day, starting July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. Amazon Prime members can look forward to a selection of deals from Elle Olivia and other Black-owned businesses. Check out a few Black-owned brands to shop and support during Prime Day below.
Happy Shopping!
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. Pattern Beauty
For our textured girls, Pattern Beauty has just what you need to rock your coils and curls confidently. This popular hair care line, founded by Tracee Ellis Ross, will have exclusive deals for natural hair enthusiasts on Prime Day.
2. Lyrically Correct
Summer is in full effect, which means the get-togethers are plentiful. Spice up your next party with this fun game that will surely keep the party hype.
3. The Honey Pot Company
Ladies, it’s important we keep it cute and fresh. The Honey Pot Company offers a variety of products that nourish the skin, encourages hydration and good hygiene health.
4. Brilliant or BS
You can never have enough trivia games that always make a gathering more exciting. Brilliant or BS is for the brainiacs who think they know it all. Score a deal on this game during Prime Day 2024.
5. Play Pits
Let’s start the kiddos off right with a natural deodorant that is kind to their skin. Play Pits is a natural full-body deodorant that is free of aluminum, parabens, and other harsh chemicals. It was formulated for children with active lifestyles, but the brand also has products for people of all ages.