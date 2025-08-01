Shannon Sharpe Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit Over Usher’s Horny Cherry-Feeding Stunt

Fresh off settling one lawsuit over allegedly sexually assaulting a former fling that led to losing his ESPN gig, Shannon Sharpe has been dragged into another.

This one, however, has nothing to do with his personal life, but rather his Night Cap podcast, where he waxes poetic about pop culture moments opposite Chad Ochocinco in one particular segment about Usher.

The R&B singer spent much of his Vegas residency being big horny by lusting after and serenading his lady fans with his cherry-dangling antics. It’s definitely gotten some women into hot water, just look at Keke Palmer. Still, Jimalita Tillman, another willing participant in the stunt, is suing Sharpe and his Shay Shay media company for $20 million over their coverage of the viral moment, according to The Sun.

They reported that her husband left her over the incident, and she’s clarified several times that she was never married, and now considers it defamation.

“On April 2, 2025, I participated in a fan engagement moment at a Usher Raymond concert where I interacted with the artist as a selected audience member,” the filing reads. “Following this event, the defendants made and disseminated false and defamatory statements suggesting that I was married and that my husband was filing for divorce due to my participation in this audience experience, I am not married, nor am I currently going through a divorce.”

Her account continued, “The defendants’ false narratives were shared widely across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, viral spread and refutation efforts, despite my clear and public reputation of the false narrative.”

Tillman, a Chicago native, says she went on national TV shows to correct the narrative, but alleges Sharpe kept pedaling the divorce angle.

‘The defendants continued to post the defamatory content across their social media platforms,’ she added. ‘I made numerous efforts to contact the defendants to request the removal of this false narrative, but these requests were disregarded.’

Back in April, she spoke to Chicago’s WGN station about the unforgettable moment and addressed the marriage-ending rumors.

“That is completely false. I am single,” Tillman told WGN. “I am a retired homeschool mom looking to expand the arts here and across the pond. I am single. You got a cherry, give me a jingle.”

See how social media is reacting to the Sharpe getting himself dragged into court again below.

