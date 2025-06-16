Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Dad Ripped On X For Jokingly Offering To “Breed” Jeff Teague’s Wife

The typical NBA Finals hype might not be as high as usual, but at least each team’s star players’ dads are in the limelight.

Tyrese Haliburton’s dad is fresh off a ban for mouthing off at Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s dad, Vaughn Alexander, is letting the competitive nature get the best of him.

Alexander was on a recent episode of former NBA player Jeff Teague’s Club 520 podcast, and the episodes are always full of jokes, but Alexander went too far when he cracked one about having sex with Teague’s wife.

“Just give me your girl and I’ll breed her,” Alexander said. “Guarantee you, if she has my genes, he’ll be a f-cking great player.”

Even Bishop B Henn, who usually has the most controversial takes on the show, nearly spat out his drink. Teague keeps his cool, responding, “OG, you can’t say that, out of respect. My wife gon’ be pissed.”

Alexander keeps the joke going, adding that his genes matched with some elite basketball training, and he’ll definitely make it into the NBA.

The viral clip ends with him saying he was joking around, but Teague spoke about the off-color comment on Gilbert Arenas’ Gil’s Arena podcast.

Teague said he didn’t snap at Alexander in the moment because he “had to be professional.”

The topic came up on the Club 520 podcast when Teague mentioned that he has no kids, and one of his co-hosts accused him of shooting blanks. That’s when Teague said Alexander responded, “I’ll help him, I make MVPs.”

Teague added that after the joke died down, Alexander said he was sorry, and later called the show’s producer to apologize again.

The episode doesn’t appear to be available on Club 520‘s official YouTube page.

Alexander’s basketball career peaked with a championship in high school while studying at Georges Vanier Secondary School in the 1990s. You can also thank the MVP’s mom for athletic prowess, too, as she ran the 400m for Antigua and Barbados at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

