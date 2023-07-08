Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Richardson’s been marred in controversy as her talent began to rise in the track world, and she’s proved she’s here to stay at the U.S. championships on Thursday night at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

It began with her lining up for the 100-meter race and deciding to rip her signature orange wig off her head. Then while just rocking her natural hair braided, she finished the race in 10.71 seconds and beat out Brittany Brown (10.90) and Tamari Davis (10.99). Her 10.71 seconds beat the world’s best 10.75 by Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou, according to CNN.

Richardson spoke to NBC’s Lewis Johnson after the speedy finish and being more prepared for what comes with the track & field world.

“I’ve been a champion,” she told Lewis Johnson. “The thing I remember the most is the last time I think I stood here, on this stadium, with you, and I did an interview when I knew I wasn’t ready to do one. But now I stand here with you again, and I’m ready mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’m here to stay. I’m not back; I’m better.”

Richardson came in first in the 100-meter two years ago too at the Tokyo Olympic trials, but her time was disqualified for testing positive for marijuana. She said she used weed to cope with the deal of her biological mother, whose death she learned of recently before the meet.

The 23-year-old has a chance to dominate the track again at the world championships in August.

