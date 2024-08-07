Serena Williams Says She Was Turned Away From “Empty” Paris Eatery, The Restaurant Claps Back

@peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places

but never with my kids. Always a first.”

Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight. Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved. — The Peninsula Paris (@peninsulaparis) August 5, 2021

Serena didn't claim it was a racial issue, although her tweet implied it. The restaurant, part of the exclusive Peninsula chain of hotels with locations in Europe, the Americas and Asia, is a favorite of celebrities worldwide. The restaurant also said they'd be happy to accommodate her again and issued an exclusive statement to The Today Show, in Paris covering the Olympics.

“In response to Mrs. Williams’ tweet, for whom we have the utmost admiration and respect, as we do for all our esteemed guests; we can only reiterate our deepest apologies for her perception of tonight’s situation,” the statement read.

They added, “Today, August 5th, our rooftop bar was indeed unfortunately fully booked, and the only unoccupied tables at that time belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was also fully reserved tonight. She has always and will always be more than welcome with her family to The Peninsula.”

restaurant staffer who was not there at the time , told Variety , “When she came, there were only two tables available, and they had been reserved by hotel clients