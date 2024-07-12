5 Best Moments From 2024 ESPYs Hosted By Serena Williams
Serena Williams-Hosted ESPYs Included Drake Jokes, Roasting Harrison Butker & Honoring Women In Sports
The 2024 ESPYs are in the books, and the night was full of hilarious, thought-provoking, and tear-jerking moments that showed just how encompassing the world of sports can be. Serena Williams hosted the festivities at the helm after the appointment was named back in May. The 11-time ESPY (and 23-time Grand Slam) winner is a true competitor and saw the gig as a new challenge and a chance to put on for the ladies.
“This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” she said in May. “It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone onstage in July.” With women athletes in mind, the broadcast showed just how much they dominated the headlines, the courts, and the immense talent this year when it came to memorable moments. Check out some of the best moments of the 2024 ESPYs below.
Serena Williams Crip Walks To ‘Not Like Us’ At Drake’s ExpenseThe Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is months over, but the former is still the butt of jokes. Plus, with Williams being a Compton native and receiving a name drop from K. Dot amid the heated exchange, it was only fitting that she crip walk to “Not Like Us” in her monologue. Several times. While wearing a dress and heels.
Prince Harry Honored With Pat Tillman Service Award for ServiceOne of the most significant moments every year that exemplifies that it’s always bigger than sports is the winner of the Pat Tillman Service Award for Service. While it was initially seen as a controversial movement, Prince Harry was honored for his founding role in the Invictus Games, which is similar to the Olympics but designed around sick, wounded and injured veterans.
A’ja Wilson Wins Best Athlete: Women’s SportsCaitlin Clark and Angel Reese have injected some new energy into the WNBA, but please don’t forget about the immense talent that came just years before them, including A’ja Wilson. The 26-year-old won Female Athlete of the Year but wasn’t there to accept it because she’s in the throes of leading her Las Vegas Aces to a third consecutive WNBA Championship.
Dawn Staley Takes Home Jimmy V Award for PerseveranceDawn Staley is known as one of the most extraordinary coaches in college history—not to mention the three gold medals she won as a WNBA player. The South Carolina Gamecocks coach was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance for her constant fight for inequality in women’s sports and as a leader in the fight against cancer.
Serena Williams Cracks Harrison Butker JokeWhile the women were being honored, it wouldn’t be right if, as host, Williams didn’t take a shot at some men in the sports world who refuse to put respect on women’s names like Kansas City Chief Harrison Butker, who made controversial remarks about women being homemakers instead of going into the workforce. At a point, Venus Williams told the audience how important it is for everyone to engage in women’s sports, and Serena retorts with, “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you.” Aside from all the big moments at the awards, here are all the reactions social media had.
