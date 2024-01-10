Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Issa Rae & More Snag SAG Nominations

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We love thebecause, unlike other award shows, Hollywood’s peers (aka thefolks) have the power. The SAGs are a good time with superlatives. The air is lighter, the jokes are on your favorite celebrity’s favorite celebrity, and, by the looks of it, the drinks are always on-pour. More importantly, the SAGs are usually a strong indicator of what to expect on Oscars night. We tune in for the laughs and to feast on looks served on the red carpet.

The 2024 SAG nominations were announced today and Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, Uzo Aduba, and Issa Rae snagged nominations in their respective categories. The Color Purple faces tough competition in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category going up against Barbie, American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Oppenheimer.

2024 SAG Nominations

Two queens, one category: Danielle Brooks and Da’Vine Joy Randolph both landed nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Da’Vine Joy recently took home the 2024 Golden Globe for her portrayal of Mary Lamb in The Holdovers. Meanwhile, Quinta Brunson and Ayo Ederibi are locked and loaded in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category.

Issa Rae, who announced the 2024 SAG nominations, learned about her nominations in real time. The showrunner was nominated for work in “Barbie” and “American Fiction.” Uzo Adubo landed a nod for her work in Netflix’s Painkiller for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

The competition is also stiff in the men’s categories where Colman Domingo will take on Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, and Jeffrey Wright for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

The SAGs air on Saturday, February 24. Keep scrolling to see more of the 2024 SAG nominations.

