RIP Legend: ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Creator Kazuki Takahashi Tragically Passes Away At 60, Duelists Mourn

Authorities Are Investigating Kazuki Takahashi’s Death

Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the insanely popular manga series Yu-Gi-Oh!, has tragically passed away at 60.

Kazuki Takahashi was found dead in the Okinawa Prefecture of Japan, broadcaster NHK and The Japan Times reported Thursday (Jul.7). Takahashi’s cause of death has not been announced by authorities according to the NHK and is still under investigation.

His body was reportedly found off the coast on Wednesday (Jul.6), and he was traveling alone while on a snorkeling trip.

Takahashi’s creation went on to spawn a wildly popular collectible card game, anime series, movies, and video game spinoffs. Yu-Gi-Oh!’s publisher Konami spoke on Takahashi’s death and pledged to carry on the legacy of Yu-Gi-Oh!.

“We are deeply grateful for the wonderful Yu-Gi-Oh! universe that he has created, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time,” the publisher said. “Together with his countless fans, we pledge to carry on the Yu-Gi-Oh! legacy with all the love and care it deserves.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! burst onto the scene as a serialized manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from September 1996 through March 2004. The story revolved around Yugi Muto, a spikey-haired protagonist who turns into his alter-ego Yami Yugi, through powers he obtains from a mysterious spirit that he summons after solving an ancient device known as the Millennium Puzzle.

The pair teams up and goes on a journey that spans multiple anime series, animated movies, and spinoffs to acquire the power to become powerful duelists in the ancient game of Duel Monsters.

The Duelist Community Mourns Takashi’s Passing

The news has hit the Yu-Gi-Oh! community hard with “RIP Legend” trending immediately when word of Takashi’s death hit Twitter timelines.

“Yu-gi-oh! defined my taste in anime when I was a kid, and the game got me out of the house and my own head when I needed it most as an adult,” one Twitter user wrote.

Takashi’s presence will be missed. Before his death, he was still actively working in the comic books world, his most recent work, Secret Reverse, published by Marvel and Viz Media, featured Iron Man and Spider-Man. The story featured Tony Stark taking a trip to Japan to attend a gaming convention where he meets the CEO of a card game company who has sinister motives.

Rest in power, Kazuki Takahashi.

Photo: Yuya Shino / Getty

