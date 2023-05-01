They Grow Up So Fast: Riley Curry Over The Years

Steph Curry’s eldest daughter Riley Curry is growing up faster than the speed of light. On April 23, the Golden State Warriors star’s 10-year-old daughter was spotted sitting courtside with her mom Ayesha Curry during Game Four of the Western Conference Playoffs.
The youngster donned a long yellow t-shirt, matching slacks, and a pink and tri-colored crochet sweater as she reached over the stand to grab her dad’s hand during his game against the Sacramento Kings. Riley isn’t little anymore. The adorable pre-teen appeared to be just as tall as her mom.
Steph Curry and Riley Go Viral after 2015 NBA Playoffs Interview.
Wow, time really does fly fast. It seems like it was just yesterday when young Riley went viral in 2015 after she joined her dad for a postgame press conference interview during the Golden State Warriors NBA Final tour.
The then toddler kept interrupting Curry as he tried to answer a few questions from reporters.
“That’s too loud Daddy. Be quiet,” the cutie patootie said at one point during the hilarious press conference. Curry tried to maintain a straight face as the youngster fidgeted and waved at the press throughout the entire interview.
In addition to Riley, Curry and his wife Ayesha share daughter Ryan, 7 and son Canon, 4. The proud parents often document their fun life together on social media.
Steph Curry said he regretted bringing Riley to the NBA Finals that year.
During a candid sit down with The Undefeated in 2019, the basketball champion shared that while his interview blunder with Riley was pretty funny, he did have a few regrets about bringing his daughter to the NBA finals in 2015.
“I’ve always wanted to share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family,” the Ohio native said. “I didn’t know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene. If I could take that one back, I probably would, just because my goal is just to give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way.
They Grow Up So Fast: Riley Curry Over The Years
1. Riley and Steph attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in 2015Source:Getty
Riley Elizabeth Curry was born on July 19, 2012. Since going viral with her adorable NBA playoff interview, fans have watched the youngster’s big and bright personality shine over the years.
After she melted hearts with her hilarious video in 2015, Riley accompanied her dad to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards and returned to the post-game conference room for another fun interview.
2. Riley Curry and little sister Ryan watch as Steph is awarded MVPSource:Getty
In 2016, young Riley and her little sister Ryan were present for Steph Curry’s MVP ceremony. The cuties sat with their mom Ayesha as they watched the NBA all-star receive the coveted award.
Ayesha and Steph welcomed their second daughter Ryan in 2015. While reflecting on her delivery via her mommy blog Little Lights of Mine, Ayesha said Riley was “completely enamored with her little sister” and had sprung into her big sister role “beautifully” after she gave birth to Ryan.
3. Riley and Ryan attend Game 7 against The Oklahoma City ThunderSource:Getty
That same year, Riley and Ryan traveled with their superstar parents to Oakland, California, where Curry helped lead the Golden State Warriors to victory during Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
4. Riley Curry walks with her mom during NBA gameSource:Getty
In 2017, young Riley attended the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA game at the Oracle Arena alongside her mother. In a previous interview, Steph said he would never put “pressure” on his daughter to follow in his basketball footsteps. But the NBA star did reveal that Riley seems to be taking an interest in volleyball.
Ayesha told People in 2022, that the youngster was developing her chef skills, too.
“It’s going to be really interesting to see what path she takes because she can throw down in the kitchen already,” the proud mom said.
“She made us this chicken piccata the other night from scratch,” the cookbook author continued. “I did absolutely nothing. People were hitting me up like, ‘That was fake, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Absolutely not, no.’ She did it from start to finish and it was absolutely delicious. I was so proud I could cry.”
5. Riley shines at the Golden State Warriors championship parade in 2018Source:Getty
After the Golden State Warriors won the 2018 NBA championship, Riley celebrated the win with her father at the Golden State Warriors parade.
The then 6-year-old sported a colorful dress and pigtails at the event as she stopped to pose with fans. Around this time, Ayesha and Steph welcomed their third child Canon.
6. Riley helps to give back to the communitySource:Getty
Giving back to the community is important for the Curry family. In 2021, Steph, Ayesha and Riley were present for the unveiling of the new playground, multi-sport court and garden at Franklin Elementary School in Oakland.
The initiative was spearheaded by the duo’s Eat, Play, Learn Program to help increase playspaces for young children living in impoverished neighborhoods.
“There is a powerful, positive connection with a child’s success and the recommended daily amount of physical activity,” Steph and Ayesha shared in a statement. “This is what we have made Play one of the core pillars for our foundation. For children living in poverty, play is often too hard to come by as their families face many obstacles, ranging from a lack of safe places to play to under-resourced schools that cut recess and physical education. This is why we are so very excited to celebrate the dream playspace that will be coming to Franklin Elementary next year and we can get back to playing once again!”
That same year, Riley helped her parents to renew their vows in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.
On Instagram, Ayesha shared that the entire event was a surprise from Stephen, who picked out her dress and assigned their kids’ special roles. “Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard,” Ayesha wrote of the happy day.
7. The Currys attend the world premiere of ‘The Lion King’Source:Getty
In 2019, the Curry’s sent heartstrings tugging online when they attended The Lion King red carpet premiere together. Looking taller and a lot bigger, Riley shined as she stood alongside her mom, dad and adorable sister Ryan.
8. Riley Curry celebrates her 10th birthdaySource:Getty
In July 2022, Riley turned 10 years old. On Instagram, Steph showered the little one with love and adoration for her big milestone.
“July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please…..We love you,” Steph captioned a photo of his daughter smiling and wearing a “birthday princess” crown with her hands outstretched. “Wayyyyy up she feels blessed!”