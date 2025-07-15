Listen Live
Entertainment

Rihanna Stuns At ‘Smurfs’ LA Premiere With Sons RZA & Riot in Dior

Published on July 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

LA Smurfs Premiere Photos

Source: Courtesy / Paramount Animation

Rihanna brought serious family vibes and high fashion flair to the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs last Sunday at the Paramount Theater. She walked the blue carpet with her two sons, RZA (3) and Riot (1), while pregnant with baby number three—a girl, she hinted at earlier this month. Check out photos from the blue carpet inside.
Rihanna was glowing in a chocolate-brown Yves Saint Laurent ensemble — a lace-trimmed top and dramatic ball-skirt paired with a leather moto jacket and sculpted updo. The entertainer voices Smurfette in the upcoming Paramount Animation film, set to be released in theaters July 18. The mom of two walked hand in hand with her stylish miniature runway partners. RZA wore a pink button-up with tie and dark green cargo pants. Riot rocked a custom Dior toddler outfit straight from Jonathan Anderson’s debut menswear collection with a green single-breasted jacket, white shorts, bow tie, and miniature oxfords.

Related Stories

The trio paused for photos with Papa Smurf, delighting fans and proving that fashion-forward family outings are totally a RiRi specialty. This moment follows Rihanna’s glamorous Smurfs world premiere in Brussels on June 28, where she wore an ethereal baby-blue Chanel gown—crafted over 840 hours—for the red carpet alongside A$AP Rocky. The couple confirmed they’re expecting a girl, solidifying the “R” naming tradition with another daughter on the way. Beyond the style, RiRi opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the joy of sharing this moment with her sons, saying, “This is not just for the kids…I’m a superfan of the Smurfs.” The film features a star-studded cast including James Corden, Nick Offerman, Octavia Spencer, and Marshmello, with Rihanna also producing alongside Ty Ty Smith and Jay Brown. As Smurfs prepares to hit theaters July 18, the LA premiere was a picture-perfect snapshot of life blending family, film, and fashion. Rihanna, RZA, and Riot’s red-carpet debut may be adorable—but it’s also a stylish declaration.

Rihanna Stuns At ‘Smurfs’ LA Premiere With Sons RZA & Riot in Dior  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

Source:Paramount Animation

2.

Source:Paramount Animation

3.

Source:Paramount Animation

4.

Source:Paramount Animation

5.

Source:Paramount Animation

6.

Source:Paramount Animation

7.

Source:Paramount Animation

8.

Source:Paramount Animation

9.

Source:Paramount Animation

10.

Source:Paramount Animation

11.

Source:Paramount Animation

12.

Source:Paramount Animation

13.

Source:Paramount Animation

14.

Source:Paramount Animation

15.

Source:Paramount Animation

16.

Source:Paramount Animation

17.

Source:Paramount Animation

18.

Source:Paramount Animation
More from Black America Web
Trending
20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Celebrity

Barack & Michelle Obama Joke About Relationship Woes Amid Divorce Rumors: ‘It Was Touch And Go For A While’

Education

Heirs’ Property And Black Land Loss: A Hidden Threat To Generational Wealth

Entertainment

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Face Off As Kendrick Lamar & Tramell Tillman Make History With 2025 Emmy Noms

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

News

‘Good Trouble Lives On’ Actions Honor John Lewis, Inspire Civil Rights Activism 

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close