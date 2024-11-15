Xitter Sickened By RFK Jr. As Trump’s Health Secretary Pick

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your leadership and courage. I'm committed to advancing your vision to Make America Healthy Again.

VP JD Vance Tells MAGA Not To ‘Apologize For Being White,’ Then Goes Full Racist On Rep. Jasmine Crockett

We need leadership that strengthens public trust and stands firmly on the side of science. RFK Jr.’s views are incompatible with the mission of safeguarding health equity for all. This decision risks pushing us backward.