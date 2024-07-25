Remembering the Life and Legacy of Pettylevels
Mia Bennett aka PettyLevels, was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday (July 24). RELATED: Who Is Petty Levels? Meet Philly’s Newest Rising StarBennet’s passing was confirmed by her record label Chosen 1 records, who took to social media to inform her family, friends, and fans. “We regret to inform you of the passing of our lil sis @pettylevelsofficial We ask for prayers and comfort at this time & respect of privacy for the family.” the account wrote on Instagram.
Remembering the Life and Legacy of Pettylevels was originally published on rnbphilly.com
