Remembering the Life and Legacy of Pettylevels

Published on July 25, 2024
Mia Bennett aka PettyLevels

Source: pettylevelsofficial / Instagram

Mia Bennett aka PettyLevels, was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday (July 24). RELATED: Who Is Petty Levels? Meet Philly’s Newest Rising Star

Bennet’s passing was confirmed by her record label Chosen 1 records, who took to social media to inform her family, friends, and fans. “We regret to inform you of the passing of our lil sis @pettylevelsofficial We ask for prayers and comfort at this time & respect of privacy for the family.” the account wrote on Instagram.
Bennett, known by her online alias Pettylevels, is a 23-year-old social media influencer from Philadelphia, PA, born on October 13, 2000, Pettylevels was widely recognized for her compelling content on Instagram, which included a selfies, freestyle videos, social commentary, fashion-forward content and personal updates that resonate with her large audience. Since making her Instagram debut in November of 2016, she has amassed over one million followers. Her personality and authenticity not only attracted followers but also caught the attention of professional management companies like Chosen One Entertainment, as she decided to take her content seriously and begin her music career. One of her notable successes includes the her link up with Fredo Bang, and Latto for her song “Freak” which has amassed over 3 million views, highlighting her growth in her music career, as well as her influence in the digital space.
 

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Pettylevels was originally published on rnbphilly.com

