It’s Been 10 Years Since We Lost Bernie Mac; Here Are 10 Facts To Celebrate His Life

People ask me quite often what I miss most about my dad and it’s his ability to work my last nerves like no other. My dad could destroy Every. Single. Nerve I had and somehow manage to excavate my entire being to find the lost one to wreck that one as well. Let me explain. My dad and I pushed one another’s buttons. We knew each other well and not just the surface things like favorite colors and foods. We knew the depths of one another’s souls. I think that’s one of the biggest reasons I was so afraid of him—not to mention his voice, eyes and overall stature. But as I grew, I carried a deep fear of my father that I could not put into words. He could see through me. That would shake me. It would make me want to run and sometimes I did run away from him. After he died I carried so much guilt. I specifically clung to this one memory that caused me so much grief after his passing. The Fizzle was a newborn and I was flailing. I was deep in the throes of new motherhood coupled with a miserable marriage. I was depressed and unable to figure out what to do. My dad unexpectedly showed up to my house one day. He rang and rang the doorbell. I was so ashamed and embarrassed that I wouldn’t answer. I crouched down behind my couch and watched him. He would not leave. He kept knocking and ringing. After many minutes of waiting, he reluctantly turned and walked back to the car. I cried. I just couldn’t bring myself to let him see me like that. I felt like a failure and like I’d failed him. I didn’t want him to see me like that. Of course I couldn’t out run him and he eventually caught me and broke me down. It was what I needed. I cried again, but this time in his arms. After he died, I replayed that day when he came to my door over and over in my head. I was stuck there. Why didn’t I just answer the door? I couldn’t forgive myself for leaving him outside. He finally came to me one day and told me I had nothing to apologize over. I saw in his eyes something I was not able to see that day. Love ❤️ So yeah, that’s what I miss most #love #daddysgirl #loveneverdies #whoyawit #alwayswithyou

