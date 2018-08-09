It’s Been 10 Years Since We Lost Bernie Mac; Here Are 10 Facts To Celebrate His Life

1. He Was Born Bernard Jeffrey McCullough On October 5, 1957
2. He Was A Boxer Before Comedian
3. He Was A Gun Enthusiast
In a 2004 interview with Playboy magazine he said, “I have Glocks, .45s, Berettas, Remingtons. I like the marksmanship and the discipline that it takes to be a gun owner. I like the machinery. Being able to take it out and clean it is even more fascinating than having the gun.”
4. He’s Been On Oprah
5. He Had One Child, A Daughter Named Je’Neice McCullough
6. There Were 104 Episodes Of “The Bernie Mac Show”
7. He Was In At Least 30 different Movies, Including “House Party”
8. Bernie Mac Foundation
In 1983, Bernie Mac was diagnosed with Sarcoidosis, which left his lungs in a weakened state. Shortly before his death the Bernie Mac Foundation was created, which both fights and brings awareness about Sarcoidosis.
9. He Was A White Sox Baseball Fan
10. He Was The Last Surviving Member Of His Immediate Family
Bernie Mac died at the young age of fifty. However, as tragic as that is, he was the last surviving member of his immediate family. His mother died when he was just sixteen years old. Both of his brothers also died before his own death. Today he’s survived by his wife Rhonda McCullough and daughter Je’Neice McCullough.