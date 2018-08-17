Remembering 14 Musical Icons That We Have Lost

1. Aretha Franklin We lost the Queen Of Soul on August 17, 2018. She was 76.

2. Prince We lost Prince on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

3. James Brown James Brown, The Godfather of soul was 76 when he passed away on December 25, 2006.

4. Whitney Houston Whitney Passed on February 11, 2012. She was 48.

5. Michael Jackson The king of pop passed away on June 25, 2009. He was 50.

6. Minnie Riperton Minnie Riperton was 31 when she passed away on July 12, 1979.

7. Rick James Rick James was 56 when he passed away on August 6, 2004.

8. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Left Eye was 30 when she died on April 25, 2002.

9. Ray Charles Singer Ray Charles passed away on June 10, 2004. He was 73.

10. Chuck Berry The rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry passed away on March 18,2017. He was 90.

11. Gerald Levert Gerald Levert was 40 when he passed away on November 10, 2006.

12. Luther Vandross Luther Vandross was 54 when he passed away on July 1, 2005.

13. Barry White Barry White passed away on July 4, 2003. He was 58.