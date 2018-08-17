Aaliyah , Aretha Franklin , Chuck Berry

Remembering 14 Musical Icons That We Have Lost

Posted 20 hours ago

1. Aretha Franklin

We lost the Queen Of Soul on August 17, 2018. She was 76.

2. Prince

We lost Prince on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

3. James Brown

James Brown, The Godfather of soul was 76 when he passed away on December 25, 2006.

4. Whitney Houston

Whitney Passed on February 11, 2012. She was 48.

5. Michael Jackson

The king of pop passed away on June 25, 2009. He was 50.

6. Minnie Riperton

Minnie Riperton was 31 when she passed away on July 12, 1979.

7. Rick James

Rick James was 56 when he passed away on August 6, 2004.

8. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes

Left Eye was 30 when she died on April 25, 2002.

9. Ray Charles

Singer Ray Charles passed away on June 10, 2004. He was 73.

10. Chuck Berry

The rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry passed away on March 18,2017. He was 90.

11. Gerald Levert

Gerald Levert was 40 when he passed away on November 10, 2006.

12. Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross was 54 when he passed away on July 1, 2005.

13. Barry White

Barry White passed away on July 4, 2003. He was 58.

14. Aaliyah

Aaliyah, the princess of R&B, was only 22 when she died on August 25, 2001.

