Red Lobster Thinks Flava Flav Can Save Them: Here’s How
Red Lobster Thinks Flava Flav Can Save Them: Here’s HowRed Lobster may be dealing with bankruptcy issues, but that hasn’t stopped the seafood giant from moving forward with a new signature meal. Keep scrolling to see social media reactions to their latest partnership. The restaurant chain recently announced a brand new signature meal. It’s called Flavor Flav’s Faves and consists of Maine Lobster Tail, Snow Crab Legs, Garlic Shrimp Scampi and Bacon Mac & Cheese. It also comes with a side dish.
RELATED STORY: Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To BankruptcyWith the item officially being “off-menu”, customers are encouraged to ask their server for it when placing an order. The meal is available nationwide for a limited time.
Red Lobster Thinks Flava Flav Can Save Them: Here’s How was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
