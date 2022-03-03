Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Although Billboard’s annual Women in Music event is hyper-focused on the tunes, we had no choice but to focus on the fashion. Last night, Hollywood’s elite gathered for the event, and they did not come to play. The ladies (and gentlemen) served top-tier looks on the red carpet, from bold cocktail dresses to revealing gowns, the ladies (and gentlemen) served top-tier looks on the red carpet.

Awards season is in full swing, and everyone is bringing their A-game, by the looks of it. Last weekend’s fashion trends at the NAACP Image Awards and the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards produced a medley of pinks, introducing us to the spring season. The stars went for bold, daring looks that oozed an even dose of sass and sex appeal at the Women in Music event. If you missed the looks from last night’s event, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Here are the best looks to hit the carpet at the Billboard Women in Music event.

Red Carpet Rundown: These Melanated Beauties Brought The Style At The Billboard Women In Music Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com