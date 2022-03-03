Red Carpet Rundown: These Melanated Beauties Brought The Style At The Billboard Women In Music Event

Although Billboard’s annual Women in Music event is hyper-focused on the tunes, we had no choice but to focus on the fashion. Last night, Hollywood’s elite gathered for the event, and they did not come to play. The ladies (and gentlemen) served top-tier looks on the red carpet, from bold cocktail dresses to revealing gowns, the ladies (and gentlemen) served top-tier looks on the red carpet.
Awards season is in full swing, and everyone is bringing their A-game, by the looks of it. Last weekend’s fashion trends at the NAACP Image Awards and the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards produced a medley of pinks, introducing us to the spring season. The stars went for bold, daring looks that oozed an even dose of sass and sex appeal at the Women in Music event. If you missed the looks from last night’s event, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Here are the best looks to hit the carpet at the Billboard Women in Music event.
1. Ari LennoxSource:Getty
Ari Lennox looked radiant as she took the stage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Sit on it crooner looked regal in a a $2,025 high-low Haleia gown.
2. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker attended the Billboard Women in Music event at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The sultry soul singer gave angelic vibes in a white Abyss by Abby gown.
3. SaweetieSource:Getty
Saweetie attended the Billboard Women in Music event at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The rapper wore sheer Valentino SS20 Couture dress, partnered with knee-length copper hair.
4. Doja CatSource:Getty
IDoja Cat attended the Billboard Women in Music event at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The rapper served volume in a black Carolina Herrera FW22 RTW gown.
5. TinasheSource:Getty
Tinashe attended the Billboard Women in Music event at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The singer was spring-ready in a bright, multicolored Christopher John Rogers dress.
6. Ciara and Russell WilsonSource:Getty
Russell Wilson and Ciara attended the Billboard Women in Music event at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The singer wore a show-stopping Dundas FW22 RTW gown.
7. H.E.R.Source:Getty
H.E.R. attended the Billboard Women in Music event at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The award-winning singer stayed true to her personal style clad in an all-black ensemble, partnered with a printed duster and white-framed sunglasses.
8. NormaniSource:Getty
Normani attended the Billboard Women in Music event at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The singer looked flawless in a brown floor-length gown that featured a thigh-high slit.