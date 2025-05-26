Gallery: American Music Awards 2025 Red Carpet Looks
Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara Is Dripped In Diamonds And Sexyy Red Debuts Blonde Bob At The 2025 American Music Awards
Ciara Drips In Diamonds On The 2025 American Music Awards Red CarpetCi Ci is among the many stars who brought their iconic style to the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26. The multi-hyphenate star didn’t just arrive, though; our good Sis sparkled. Wearing a couture masterpiece by Bronx and Banco, Ciara brought the main character energy as only she can. Her strapless mini dress featured a sculpted corset bodice dripping in jewel-encrusted fringe and crystal embellishments. Paired perfectly with sleek silver strappy heels and stacks of diamond bracelets and necklaces, Ciara served the girls. Adding to her look’s glamorous vibes, Ciara styled her hair in a soft platinum wavy unit. For makeup, she donned smoky eyes and a glossy nude lip. 10 out of 10, Ci Ci! No notes.
Gallery: The 2025 AMAs Brought Style, Trend, & Music’s BestThe 2025 American Music Awards red carpet and ceremony annually celebrates musical artistry, individuality, and culture. Jennifer Lopez is this year’s host bringing even more attitude and style. To that end, cameras caught several other A-listers taking their style to the annual affair. Tiffany Haddish stunned in blue. Kehlani gave us a silver, sultry moment. Olympian Jordan Chiles went for glamour gold in a strapless cream couture dress. And Sexyy Red rocked a blunt bob and see-through sheer gown. Ciara wasn’t the only one turning heads and setting trends on the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet. So let’s get into our style rundown.
1. Sexyy Red
Sexyy Red brought the heat in a red-hot, corset-style gown with sheer mesh panels, lace appliqués, and a dramatic train. Her platinum blonde bob was laid, perfectly framing her face and beauftt look. With a stack of money in one hand and her signature iced-out nameplate chain, the look was peak unapologetic energy.
Sexyy’s look is from The Attico.
2. Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles, Olympic medalist and rising fashion girlie, delivered a head-turning moment in a creamy Marine Serre white gown that merged romance and edge. The fitted corset bodice featured crisscross lacing, giving the look a bold, modern twist. The voluminous bubble hem skirt brought major drama, while silver hardware details on the hips added unexpected edge. We love it when our favs take fashion risks.
3. Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish stepped into the spotlight in a soft teal hooded gown from Bronx and Banco. The chainmail-style sparkle, the draped cowl neckline, and the way it hugged her body just right—everything about it said grown and glam. She kept her beauty look classic with a soft glow, glossy lips, and a middle-parted updo.
4. Kehlani
Kehlani showed up and showed out in a sultry silver asymmetrical Do Long dress that wrapped around her body like liquid metal. The nude illusion fabric and shimmery draping highlighted her tattooed bawdy, turning every inch of her body into an extension of the design. Her long waves fell effortlessly over one shoulder, and she kept her glam neutral with a soft eye and light brown lip gloss.
