Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara Is Dripped In Diamonds And Sexyy Red Debuts Blonde Bob At The 2025 American Music Awards

1. Sexyy Red Source: Getty Sexyy Red brought the heat in a red-hot, corset-style gown with sheer mesh panels, lace appliqués, and a dramatic train. Her platinum blonde bob was laid, perfectly framing her face and beauftt look. With a stack of money in one hand and her signature iced-out nameplate chain, the look was peak unapologetic energy. Sexyy’s look is from The Attico.

2. Jordan Chiles Source: Getty Jordan Chiles, Olympic medalist and rising fashion girlie, delivered a head-turning moment in a creamy Marine Serre white gown that merged romance and edge. The fitted corset bodice featured crisscross lacing, giving the look a bold, modern twist. The voluminous bubble hem skirt brought major drama, while silver hardware details on the hips added unexpected edge. We love it when our favs take fashion risks.

3. Tiffany Haddish Source: Getty Tiffany Haddish stepped into the spotlight in a soft teal hooded gown from Bronx and Banco. The chainmail-style sparkle, the draped cowl neckline, and the way it hugged her body just right—everything about it said grown and glam. She kept her beauty look classic with a soft glow, glossy lips, and a middle-parted updo.