Red Carpet Gallery: These WNBA All-Star Fits Are A Slam Dunk

WNBA’s brightest stars will collide in Phoenix tonight at the 20th annual Thebrightest stars will collide in Phoenix tonight at the 20th annual AT&T WNBA All-Star Game . This marks the third time Phoenix has been chosen for this prestigious event, showing the passionate WNBA fanbase in the Valley of the Sun.

Just a week before the official start of the 2024 Olympics , the WNBA All-Star Weekend also serves as the official send-off for WNBA players selected to compete on the global stage.

The game features some of our favorite “it” girls in a unique format. This year, the WNBA All-Stars “

Team WNBA

” will take on “

Team USA

,” the USA Basketball women’s national team, in a thrilling matchup and display of basketball talent.

With heavy hitters like

A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese,

, and

Brittney Griner

, and more on both teams, we’re sure to see a lot of Black girl magic on the court, too.

The WNBA Rolls Out The Orange Carpet To Celebrate All-Star Weekend

As the WNBA All-Star weekend officially began on July 18, so did the star arrivals and their stellar style. The league rolled out an orange carpet to mark the kickoff – and our favorite fashion girlies scored major points.

Two-time MVP

A’ja Wilson

made her presence known as soon as her manicured toe touched the orange carpet. The Las Vegas Aces star, who recently covered

Marie Claire’s

Sports Issue, turned heads in a playful sheer cutout dress with a high asymmetrical hemline.

A’ja gave body, fashion, and personality!

Further letting the cameras know who the “ Queen of the Court

“

is, A’ja complimented her WNBA All-Star kickoff look with micro braids and a custom blinged-out grill. Reflecting the light of the cameras and the night’s excitement, Aja’s dental details were the talk of the night.

WNBA Indiana Fever Star Aliyah Boston Is Too Fly In Phoenix

Aliyah Boston

is another All-Star with no problem making the orange carpet her runway. The Indiana Fever power player werked the cameras in a monochromatic deep red snakeskin leather ensemble we loved.

The fit included a fitted corset top with a V-cut detail, wide-leg pants, and an oversized long-line jacket. Aliyah kept her makeup and accessories simple to let her fit shine.

As fashion and sports merge ahead of tonight’s big game, there are several slays and fashion moments to witness. Our favorite opening player looks are below – and we’ll keep you posted as the stars walk tonight’s tunnel.