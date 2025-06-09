Red Carpet Gallery: Kara Young Takes Home A Historic Tony Awards Win In A Tailored Look, Michelle Williams Sparkles, & Cynthia Erivo Is The Moment In Blush

Broadway’s it-girl Kara Young just made history again. And we’re cheering from the front row.

On Sunday, June 8, Kara made history as the first Black performer to win a Tony Award two years in a row. The stunning actress took home Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role as Aziza in Purpose. The Harlem native plays a social worker in the production.

Kara has been nominated four years straight, with a previous win for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch. So, we love to see her receive her theatre flowers.

Kara Young Takes Home Historic Tony Awards Win In A Tailored Look We Love

Kara reminded the audience why theater matters in her acceptance speech. The play powerhouse said, “In this world that’s so divided, theater is a safe, a sacred space that we have to honor and cherish—and it makes us united.”

Kara’s win is a win for every little Black girl with Broadway dreams and every Black woman carving space in creative industries. She added in the press room, “I truly feel like we are so divided out here in the world… Diversity literally equals humanity.”

She didn’t just deliver a message on stage and the mic; Kara also delivered a style statement on the red carpet.

Kara accepted her trophy in tailored elegance. She wore a cropped satin tuxedo jacket over a sleek pencil skirt with a dramatic floor-length train that commanded attention. Her locs were styled into a regal top knot, and her stacked silver bangles added a little shine. She topped her look off with black and white pumps that tied everything together.

From Kara Young’s Win To Oprah Getting A Car, The 2025 Tony Awards Was A Whole Vibe

The 2025 Tony Awards weren’t just about what happened on stage but off as well. Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the night was packed with glam, show-stopping performances, and viral-worthy moments.

One of the most unforgettable segments was when Cynthia hilariously “gifted a car” to Oprah Winfrey. “You get a car!” exclaimed Cynthia. Oprah couldn’t help but smile and laugh – and so did we. We love a full-circle TV moment.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2025 Tony Awards

And while the awards were entertaining, the red carpet also did what it needed to do. The styles were giving, the suits were iconic, and the hair and beauty looks were flawless. Keep scrolling to see looks from Ariana DeBose, Danielle Brooks, Leslie Odom, Jr., and more.

1. Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty As host, Cynthia Erivo didn’t come to play. In true Cynthia fashion, she came to slay and make a statement. Her red carpet look was pure art. The actress-singer wore a velvet blush-toned gown that fit her like a glove. The dress included an architectural beaded bodice and satin train. To set off the look, she added diamond jewelry, a nude lip, and, of course, her signature bling nails. 2. Audra Mcdonald Source:Getty Audra McDonald brought old Hollywood glam with a sharp edge in this one-shoulder black sequin gown, complete with a royal purple side train. Her long braid was sleek and statement-making, proving that simplicity can still command attention. 3. Michelle Williams Source:Getty Michelle Williams is giving statuesque style in this beaded masterpiece from Bibhu Mohapatra. The “Death Becomes Her” star is bold, regal, and the moment. And those bone-straight inches? Everything! 4. Danielle Brooks Source:Getty Danielle Brooks made brown the moment in this voluminous embellished sheer Stephane Rolland SS25 Couture gown with puff sleeves and glimmering accents. Her braided top knot was sculptural perfection, and her energy was radiating confidence and joy. 5. Leslie Odom Jr. Source:Getty Leslie Odom Jr. gave an elevated suited look in a structured pinstripe gray suit with an exaggerated silhouette. He topped it with dark sunnies, polished shoes, and a soft turtleneck for a look that was equal parts boss and bold. His swaggy take on menswear should be studied. 6. Ariana DeBose Source:Getty Ariana DeBose went full ethereal in a silky champagne slip dress that hugged her like a second skin. Her blonde box braids were styled down with soft waves, and the pearl layered necklaces added just the right touch of drama. Who doesn’t love an effortless slay? 7. LaChanze Source:Getty LaChanze gave texture and movement in a layered halter style gold fringe dress from Karen Millen that danced every time she did. Her voluminous curls and stacked bangles tied the whole vintage glam moment together. 8. Joy Woods Source:Getty Joy Woods was dipped in golden goddess energy, serving curves and culture in a long-sleeve beaded gown that sparkled with every step. Her high curly bun gave regal drama, while soft glam makeup let her natural beauty shine. 9. Daveed Diggs Source:Getty Daveed Diggs gave disco tux realness in a shimmering mint green suit with white trim and a wide lapel. The tailored fit, textured fabric, and rhinestone bolo tie brought the flair only he can deliver. His look was a little retro, a little futuristic, and all fire.