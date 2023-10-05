Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary Erica Campbell is releasing her album “I Love You” and you can join the party in Indy! Today, Erica is celebrating her release at New Direction Church in Indianapolis. Doors open at 6 p.m. EST. Erica is a prominent gospel singer known for her powerful vocals and inspirational lyrics. She’s also a Grammy award winner who started her career in the duo Mary Mary and successfully transitioned into a solo career. Erica has made a significant impact on the gospel music scene, touching hearts with her uplifting songs and faith-driven messages.

Erica made her way to Indianapolis along with Griff from Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell and delivered a show for us! Our very own, Karen Vaughn & Kenny Kixx were on the scene! Check out the vibes below!

RECAP: Erica Campbell’s Album Release Party in Indianapolis was originally published on wtlcfm.com