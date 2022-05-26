HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Remembering The Best Movies of Hollywood Legend Ray Liotta

Hollywood Actor and Emmy Award Winner, Ray Liotta, best known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and the Martin Scorsese mob classic “Goodfellas,” has died.

Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep at 67 while working on shooting a movie in the Dominican Republic called ‘Dangerous Waters’ .

His daughter, Karsen, survives him, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo,” his publicist Jennifer Allen told CNN.

Check out his best movies

1. Goodfellas

2. Field of Dreams

3. Narc

4. The Iceman

5. No Escape

6. Cop Land

7. Ray Liotta’s Speedo in Something Wild (1986)

8. Unlawful Entry

9. Phoenix (1998)

10. Smokin’ Aces

11. The Many Saints of Newark

12. Go With Me

