Amanda Seales & DJ Nailz Play "Guess That Government Name!"

Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

Congrats to one of our favorites Keke Palmer! The triple Threat gave birth to a baby boy, named Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Since we know that celebs change or give themselves stage names all the time, Amanda Seales and DJ Nailz play “Guess That Government Name!” See if you can guess.

 

Watch Below

 

 

Check out this and more in today's episode of the Amanda Seales Show. Listen wherever you check out your favorite podcasts

 

Check out these stars and their Government Names below!

 

 

Stage Name: Gucci Mane

Government Name: Radric Delantic Davis

Government Name: Radric Delantic Davis

Stage Name: Future. Real Name: Nayvadius DeMun Cash

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 Source:WENN

Stage Name: Nene Leakes

NBC Universal Summer Press Day, Los Angeles, America - 01 Apr 2016 Source:Getty

Real Name: Linnethia Monique "NeNe" Leakes

Stage Name: Baby Kulture Real Name: Kulture Kiari Cephus

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party Source:Getty

