AI has slowly taken the internet by storm. Services like ChaptGPT has given music fans the opportunity to make write and create music that sounds EXACTLY like their favorite artists. Can’t be that big of a deal right? Drake was NOT feeling this mash that fans put together the Toronto rapper singing Munch by Ice Spice.

Ok you gotta admit that is pretty funny. Some of these AI generated songs have fans punching the air that the track is not real. Hearing Michael Jackson singing The Weeknd’s, Kanye West I’m Sorry Ms.Jackson cover, and many more have us entertained.

Check out some of the best AI generated songs below!

Best AI Songs: What If These Were Real?! was originally published on hotspotatl.com