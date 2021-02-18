Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys Dead at 52

Prince Markie Dee of the Fat Boys has passed away. He was just 52.
According to AllHipHop, Prince Markie Dee’s cause of death was congestive heart failure. Tragically, he was just a day shy of his 53rd birthday.
Born Mark Anthony Morales, Prince Markie Dee came to fame as a member of the seminal early 80’s Rap group the Fat Boys, originally known as The Disco 3, alongside rapper Kool Rock Ski and beatboxing maestro Buffy aka The Human Beat Box, who unfortunately passed away in 1995.
Prince Markie Dee appeared in the ensemble cast of Krush Groove, which was loosely based on the life of Russell Simmons, and with the Fat Boys also starred in their own movie called Disorderlies in 1987. The Fat Boy’s self-titled debut was released in 1984 and produced by Kurtis Blow. Their 1987 album Crushin’ went platinum.
After the Fat Boys’ run, Markie found success as solo acts, with “Typical Reasons (Swing My Way)” from his 1992 solo album Free. The song became a no. 1 single and he eventually settled in as a producer, as Soul Convention with Cory Rooney, as well as a radio host. Recently he had been hosting a show on SiriusXM’s LL Cool J-founded Rock The Bells.
With news breaking of his untimely passing, Twitter immediately started mourning but also celebrating the life of one of Hip-Hop earliest stars.
Rest in powerful peace Prince Markie Dee. Peep some of Hip-Hop Twitter’s homages to the legend below from his peers and fans.
This story is developing.
rest in peace to the great Prince Markie Dee of the legendary FAT BOYS. 💔
— el-p (@therealelp) February 18, 2021
Rest In Power To BROOKLYN’s Own, Prince Markie Dee • @ East New York https://t.co/RgULT4ASbI— DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) February 18, 2021
Rip Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys. https://t.co/bVxysl8C6I— B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) February 18, 2021
Wowwwwwww it has been brought to our attention that the legend Prince Markie Dee from the Fat Boys has passed away 😢— Universal Hip Hop Museum (@uhhmuseum) February 18, 2021
May you forever Rest In Peace 🙏🏾🌹
(Do not know the specifics)
We need to make this museum happen so we can preserve stories like Prince for years to come 💯 pic.twitter.com/DXeb3KN2Uh
If you don't know, Prince Markie Dee co-wrote and co-produced Mary J. Blige's "Real Love" and A BUNCH of other songs. He wasn't just "the light skinned one" from Fat Boys. pic.twitter.com/u8tLyqwR2P— Lawrence of Ashe'bia (@markchappelle) February 18, 2021
The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales earlier today. That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/Tn6wSJ6soq— Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) February 18, 2021
We lost another legend... Prince Markie Dee REST IN POWER!! FAT BOYS FOREVER 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) February 18, 2021
Rest easy, Prince Markie Dee 💙🕊 pic.twitter.com/kguXNowDU3— Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) February 18, 2021
Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro. pic.twitter.com/XcIsHixOoc— Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory (@UncleLouie) February 18, 2021
I’m saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Prince Markie Dee. Fat Boys were a big part of my childhood, especially being on the husky side 🙂. Was just talking about “Can You Feel It” being such a jam, in a group chat, like last month. Rest easy, Legend 🕊 pic.twitter.com/TBY2nTHHbn— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) February 18, 2021
First concert ever : THE FAT BOYS— PSALM ONE 👩🏾🔬 (@PsalmOne) February 18, 2021
I was too young to remember it but my mom always reminds me.
DISORDERLIES is one of the best rap movies forever.
Prince Markie Dee was that dude. Died a day before his birthday, too.
Kids please look him up.
RIP PRINCE MARKIE DEE 🙏🏾
20 yrs ago my label sent me to a studio, I got there and PRINCE MARKIE DEE was chilling with us, me & another MC was rhymin back & fourth, that MC ended up blowing up a few years later @50cent. I didnt tell Markie Dee how much I thought he was the man, I was tryna play it cool— R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) February 19, 2021
R.I.P. Prince Markie Dee 🙏🏾💔 https://t.co/20NiqevbWq— PETEROCK.COM (@PeteRock) February 19, 2021
Before I knew Prince Markie Dee was an MC I knew him from his starring role in Disorderlies. The same spirit & energy he brought to the film, he brought on wax too.— Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) February 18, 2021
RIP, Prince Markie Dee. pic.twitter.com/r6QtWz6zOH