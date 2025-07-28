Presidential C A P: Donald Trump Repeats Lie That Beyoncé Was Paid $11 Million To Endorse Kamala Harris, Calls For Her Prosecution, X Calls It A Distraction From Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump is doing and saying whatever he can in hopes it will take folks’ attention off his administration’s fumbling of the Epstein files and his alleged involvement with the deceased child sex trafficker.

In his latest attempt at throwing stuff at the wall and seeing if it sticks, Felon 47, aka Donald Trump, is now pushing an already debunked claim that Kamala Harris paid Beyoncé $11 million to get an endorsement from the singer in October 2024.

Trump, in one of his nonsensical rants, also called for the prosecution of Beyoncé, along with Oprah and Al Sharpton.

On his lame social media platform, Truth Social, Trump and his stubby fingers wrote:

I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING! These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Donald Trump Is Still Big Mad About Beyoncé Showing Up At A Houston Rally For Kamala Harris

The event Trump is referring to was the rally in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, where the singer took to the stage to give Harris her endorsement and spoke with a massive crowd in attendance.

“It’s time to sing a new song, a song that began 248 years ago. The old notes of downfall, discord, despair no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem,” Beyoncé said.

Trump’s Claims Have Been Debunked Already

CNN initially reported that records show that the presidential candidate’s organization paid $165,000 to Beyoncé’s production company, with the reasoning stating “campaign event production.”

Adrienne Elrod, senior spokesperson for the Harris campaign, told Deadline last year that the campaign did not pay any celebrities for endorsements, but must cover the production costs of events, as per Federal Election Commission rules.

This rule also applied to the $1 million the Harris campaign paid to Oprah’s Harpo Productions for an event held in Michigan, where Winfrey gave her endorsement to Harris.

Of course, social media sees the jig and is clowning Trump for his latest conspiratorial shenanigans.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

