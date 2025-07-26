President Trump Was Reportedly Told Months Ago He’s In The Epstein Files Multiple Times, Social Media Reacts



For the past few weeks, the Trump administration has been desperately trying to divert America’s attention away from the controversy surrounding the files of Jeffrey Epstein, which has President Donald Trump even losing the support of some of his dedicated MAGA minions.

Well, if Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the other GOP passengers of the roving clown car that has replaced the White House were hoping the Epstein debacle would simmer down anytime soon, they’re probably pretty upset now that it has been revealed that Bondi told Trump in May that he was mentioned in the now-infamous files multiple times.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, dropped the big, beautiful bomb on Trump that his name comes up in Epstein-related files received by the FBI and the Department of Justice — which, if we’re being honest, the p-ssy-grabber-in-chief likely already knew.

In fact, not only was Trump informed of his name being in the files, but he was reportedly assured no additional documents would be released, because they contained child pornography and information about victims. (They probably didn’t tell him, “Oh, by the way, we also won’t release anything else because none of the child porn captured your good side.”)

Of course, if all we know is that Trump’s name and that of other high-profile individuals were mentioned in the files, we don’t know that they’re included in an incriminating context. Predictably, Trump and his people are clinging to that plausible deniability.

From ABC News:

The DOJ and FBI stated that their review “did not uncover evidence” that could lead to further criminal charges. When asked by ABC News on July 15 what Bondi told Trump about the review — “specifically, did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the files?” Trump responded: “No, no, she’s — she’s given us just a very quick briefing,” before making baseless claims that the files were created by some of his political foes. Asked by ABC News following the publication of the Journal article if the president had been told his name is in the files, White House spokesperson Steven Cheung, said, “The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media, just like the Obama Russiagate scandal, which President Trump was right about.”

Ah yes — the latest Obamagate “scandal.”

For those who missed it, last week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released what she, Trump and the other cultists believe is some bombshell report, alleging that former President Barack Obama and his national security Cabinet members manufactured intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election to “lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.” Trump, of course, has jumped all over this non-revelation, claiming that Obama “cheated” and “tried to rig” the 2016 election against him — an election he had already won.

Even if Trump had been personally implicated in reports detailing attempts by Russian officials to influence the election, which he wasn’t, Gabbard’s claims still wouldn’t make much sense, considering those reports came to light during Trump’s first term, after Obama had been out of office for years, and some of those reports had Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s name on them.

From The Washington Post:

But Gabbard has a problem. How can she discover new evidence that somehow eluded four previous investigations: a 2019 report released by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III; a 2019 Justice Department inspector general report; a bipartisan report by the Senate Intelligence Committee issued in 2020 by a GOP-controlled Senate; and a 2023 report released by special counsel John Durham, appointed in Trump’s first term? All told, the previous reports add up to about 2,500 pages of dense prose, compared with the thin gruel of emails and meeting agendas released by Gabbard. Her report provides no indication that she has studied the earlier investigations. Yet she asserts there was “direct intent to cover up the truth about what occurred.” If so, one of the co-conspirators would be current Secretary of State Marco Rubio. As a Republican senator from Florida serving on the Intelligence Committee, Rubio signed off on reports that scrutinized the creation of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 campaign. One of the reports, Volume 4, devoted almost 160 pages to the development of the intelligence assessment attacked by Gabbard. In examining the ICA, senators held two hearings that included interviews with key players involved in the preparation of the document. “The Committee found the ICA presents a coherent and well-constructed intelligence basis for the case of unprecedented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” the report said. “On the analytic lines of the ICA, the Committee concludes that all [redacted] analytic lines are supported with all-source intelligence, although with varying substantiation. The Committee did not discover any significant analytic tradecraft issues in the preparation or final presentation of the ICA.” Rubio embraced Volume 5 of the committee investigation report as well, which said Putin personally ordered the hack. “Moscow’s intent was to harm the Clinton Campaign, tarnish an expected Clinton presidential administration, help the Trump Campaign after Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee, and undermine the U.S. democratic process,” the report said.

Oh, but don’t worry, my MAGA friends — this random attack on the Obama administration is definitely not a transparent attempt to deflect from Epstein.

Definitely not. See social media’s reaction to the report below.

President Trump Was Reportedly Told Months Ago He’s In The Epstein Files Multiple Times, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

