Summer Celebration is Indiana Black Expo’s largest event that showcases Black Culture in Indiana is in its 52nd year. As a pillar of the state, IBE’s priority focus areas include economics equity, education equity, community empowerment, and health equity. All proceeds from Summer Celebration help support IBE’s year-round initiatives, including its Education Conference, Black Business Training Institute, Scholarship Fund, Performing Arts Academy, Community Learning Hub, and more!

Check out all of our photos and content from the black expo below!

Praise Indy Black Expo Summer Celebration was originally published on praiseindy.com