Peacock Hosts 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' Screening
Peacock Hosts ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ Screening & Panel At Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival [Gallery]
Peacock’s limited series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” hit hard at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, wrapping up the event with a star-studded panel and an epic closing night party that had everyone talking. Check out a gallery of photos from the event inside. The evening started with DJ Trauma setting the vibe, spinning tracks that had the crowd ready for what was to come. Festival founders, Stephanie and Floyd Rance, kicked off the night’s programming with Power of Legacy and Influence: A Conversation with Will Packer. The conversation was a deep dive into the impact of the industry heavyweight. The conversation, held on Roc Nation’s Lenny Santiago’s iconic gold couch, saw Packer chopping it up with journalist Danielle Cadet, reflecting on his journey and the power of storytelling.
The sold-out crowd was then treated to the first-ever screening of Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.” The audience was on the edge of their seats before being joined by the heavyweights behind the series. Will Packer, along with showrunner Shaye Ogbonna, and stars Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, and Chloe Bailey, took the stage for a discussion moderated by Tiffany Cross. The conversation gave fans an inside look into the making of the series and what they can expect when it drops on September 5th. To top off the night, Peacock threw a Closing Night Party at The Loft, where the vibes were just right. The guest list was a who’s who of Black excellence, including singer-songwriter Ledisi, legendary actor Glynn Turman, MSNBC President Rashida Jones, actress Lynn Whitfield, and best-selling author Elaine Welteroth. The Fight Night cast and executive producers celebrated in style, bringing the festival to a close with a bang. Mark your calendars for “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” making its debut on Peacock next month.
Check out the gallery below:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
Peacock Hosts ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ Screening & Panel At Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from Black America Web