Peach Papa Trump Uses Usher Song In Lame NATO Recap Video, Social Media Demands Cease & Desist

Published on June 27, 2025

THE NETHERLANDS-THE HAGUE-NATO SUMMIT-U.S.-TRUMP-PRESS CONFERENCE

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Donald Trump has a long, sordid history of doing things without permission (read between the lines). The latest is Team Cheeto using Usher’s song “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home),” in a lame propaganda video, shared by the official White House X (formerly known as Twitter) account, no less.

The cheesy clip features footage of Trump’s visit to the NATO Summit in the Hague, where NATO chief Mark Rutte, the Dutch secretary general of the military alliance, referred to the racist in chief as “daddy” on Wednesday (June 26). “And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get (them to) stop,” said Rutter after Trump went on a rant about Israel and Iran.

Related Stories

That was all the administration needed to hear to try to seize the moment by turning it into this lame meme attempt. It’s certainly going to spread far, but not for the reasons Trump is hoping for.

The clip features Usher’s song “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home),” from his 2010 Raymond v. Raymond album, prominently. And there is no question that the administration never bothered to ask for permission to use the song. So naturally, social media immediately called for a cease and desist on “Ursher’s” behalf.

To be fair, considering Trump’s alleged weaponization of the Department of Justice in his favor, Usher’s lawyers may not want the smoke. However, the odds are certainly in their favor.

Check out social media’s reaction to the Trump administration’s latest exercise in corniness in the gallery.

 

Peach Papa Trump Uses Usher Song In Lame NATO Recap Video, Social Media Demands Cease & Desist  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

