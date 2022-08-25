Patrick Beverley Heading To The Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Twitter Wonders If He Will Get Along With Russell Westbrook

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In a shocking move, “defensive specialist” and trash-talking connoisseur Patrick Beverley is heading back to Los Angeles. This time he’s suiting up with the Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the bomb on Twitter timelines announcing Beverley would join his second team this offseason. In a late move made by the Los Angeles Lakers, barring any additional moves, Beverley will be a Laker joining LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, with whom he has some friction.

Following the deal’s announcement that will send Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz, Beverley seemed excited about joining Laker Nation, writing in a tweet, “Woke up a laker, it’s on!”

If Beverley can help get the Lakers back to their championship-winning ways remains to be seen. Many believe he was instrumental in helping the Minnesota Timberwolves return to the playoffs last season. While his 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 34.3% on 3-pointers isn’t landing him in the All-Star Game, his toughness, defensive presence, and leadership get him his money.

Will Patrick Beverley & Russell Westbrook Get Along?

Immediately following the news of the trade, NBA Twitter couldn’t help but wonder if Beverley and Russell Westbrook would be able to coexist at the same time. The two hotheads have a contentious relationship on the court. But, to his credit, Beverley did reveal during an interview with Stephen A. Smith that he feels the team as constructed with him on it would reach the Western Conference Finals.

Some are even joking the two players will be on the bench throwing punches at each other.

It’s something we will have to wait and see how it all works out. Right now, despite stinking up the place, Russell Westbrook is returning to the Lakers, and his teammate, LeBron James, thinks he is going to have a rebound season.

Photo: David Berding / Getty

Patrick Beverley Heading To The Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Twitter Wonders If He Will Get Along With Russell Westbrook was originally published on cassiuslife.com