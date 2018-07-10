Ooo Chile: Black Women Over 50 Stylin’ On Them At Essence Festival

Posted July 10, 2018

Essence Festival brings out Black women in droves for the annual event hosted in New Orleans, LA. It is a great trip for mother’s and daughters, friends, family, and more. Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James was on the scene, capturing all of the older women proving that Black don’t crack. Click through our gallery to see all the style and class that comes with age. If this is was 50+ looks like, we’ll take it!

Ooo Chile: Black Women Over 50 Stylin’ On Them At Essence Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

