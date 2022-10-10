HomePOTC Photos

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

ATL had a special final day for the One Music Fest. Jazmine Sullivan, Lupe Fiasco, Chloe Bailey & more hit the stage and put on a SHOW!

The hometown hero, Lil Baby ends the night off with a performance of a lifetime. Check out the photos from Lil Baby’s performance below!

RELATED: One Music Fest Day 1: Jeezy, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane &amp; More Hit The Stage [Photos]

RELATED: One Music Fest Featuring DJ Holiday Set With Special Guests Jacquees &amp; French Montana

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang! Source:@JustInMyView

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang! one music fest day 2: lil baby ends the final night with a bang!

2. One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Source:@JustInMyView

3. Lil Baby performs all his hits

Lil Baby performs all his hits Source:@JustInMyView

4. ATL hometown hero, Lil Baby

ATL hometown hero, Lil Baby Source:@JustInMyView

5. One Music Fest Day 2 headliner Lil Baby

One Music Fest Day 2 headliner Lil Baby Source:@JustInMyView

6. Lil Baby rocks red varsity jacket

Lil Baby rocks red varsity jacket Source:@JustInMyView

7. Lil Baby iced out!

Lil Baby iced out! Source:@JustInMyView

8. Money falling

Money falling Source:other

9. Lil Baby drippin too hard!

Lil Baby drippin too hard! Source:@JustInMyView

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang! one music fest day 2: lil baby ends the final night with a bang!

10. Lil Baby x One Music Fest 2022

Lil Baby x One Music Fest 2022 Source:other
Close