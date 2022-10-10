Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

ATL had a special final day for the One Music Fest. Jazmine Sullivan, Lupe Fiasco, Chloe Bailey & more hit the stage and put on a SHOW!

The hometown hero, Lil Baby ends the night off with a performance of a lifetime. Check out the photos from Lil Baby’s performance below!

RELATED: One Music Fest Day 1: Jeezy, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane & More Hit The Stage [Photos]

RELATED: One Music Fest Featuring DJ Holiday Set With Special Guests Jacquees & French Montana

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang! was originally published on hotspotatl.com